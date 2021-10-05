Marinomed Biotech : signs financing agreement with Nice & Green S.A. to advance its scientific and clinical programs

DGAP-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Financing

Marinomed Biotech AG signs financing agreement with Nice & Green S.A. to advance its scientific and clinical programs



05.10.2021 / 07:45

Marinomed Biotech AG signs financing agreement with Nice & Green S.A. to advance its scientific and clinical programs

Korneuburg, Austria, 05 October 2021 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms, announced on 04 October 2021, that it has secured financing in a total amount of up to ? 5.4 million via a flexible Convertible Notes Funding Program (CNFP) from the Swiss investment firm Nice & Green S.A. The flexible financing provided by this program enables Marinomed to advance its scientific and clinical programs for its two proprietary assets, the virus blocking Carragelose technology and the Marinosolv platform for the solubilization of pharmaceutical compounds.

Under the terms of the agreement, Marinomed Biotech AG is entitled to issue up to 18 tranches of zero-coupon convertible bonds of up to ? 300,000 per tranche during the contractual period of approximately 23 months. Nice & Green S.A. has committed to subscribe for those convertible notes and shall request the conversion into ordinary shares of the Company within a specific period after their issuance. As underlying for the CNFP serve up to 147,243 new no-par value bearer shares, which are available from the conditional capital approved by the Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2021.

In order to allow the issuance of the convertible notes (within the meaning of Section 174 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act) under the CNFP exclusively to Nice & Green S.A., the Executive Board, by resolution as of 04 October 2021, has made use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 17 June 2021 and excluded the subscription right, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board.

The agreement between Nice & Green S.A. and Marinomed Biotech AG has a longer term mutually beneficial perspective: As part of the agreement, Nice & Green leverages its network to small- and mid-cap investors and commits to organizing investor webinars and non-deal roadshows in key European financial centers.

Pascal Schmidt, CFO of Marinomed, said: "We are excited about the potential of our technologies to improve treatments and prevent disease. This funding program provides us with high flexibility in advancing our ongoing and planned scientific and clinical programs and supports our corporate growth. Nice & Green have proven to be a long-term investor for several companies, and we warmly welcome them as our new investor and greatly appreciate their commitment and expertise."

Benoit Villers, Managing Partner at Nice & Green, stated: "As an independent investment firm, we are devoted to helping innovative small and mid-cap companies grow by providing them with tailored financing programs. We strongly believe in Marinomed's equity story and are happy to invest in the further development of their novel therapeutics and technologies."

About Nice & Green

Nice & Green S.A. is a privately held investment firm located in Nyon, Switzerland, providing innovative and tailor-made alternative financing solutions for small and mid-sized listed companies. Nice & Green helps ambitious companies secure funding needed for their growth and strives to establish long term financial partnerships with them. Find out more at nicengreen.ch.

About Marinomed Biotech AG

Marinomed Biotech AG (Korneuburg, Austria) (VSE:MARI) is an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange. Marinomed focuses on the development of innovative products based on two patent-protected technology platforms. The Marinosolv(R) technology increases the solubility and bioavailability of compounds that are hardly soluble in aqueous formulations. The Carragelose(R) platform comprises innovative patent-protected products targeting viral infections of the respiratory tract and may also reduce the risk of an infection with SARS-CoV-2. Carragelose(R) is used as a virus blocker in nasal sprays, throat sprays, and lozenges, which are sold via international partners in over 40 countries. Marinomed, Marinosolv(R) and Carragelose(R) are registered trademarks of Marinomed Biotech AG. These trademarks may be owned or licensed in select locations only. Further information is available at https://www.marinomed.com.

