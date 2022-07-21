Mario Draghi Resigns as Italy's Prime Minister

By Eric Sylvers

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned on Thursday, plunging the country into a period of uncertainty as it fights surging inflation and an economic slowdown.

Mr. Draghi's announcement came a day after three large parties in his national unity coalition government didn't back the prime minister in a Senate confidence vote. Though Mr. Draghi won the vote, the mass abstentions made clear that he could no longer hold his disparate coalition together.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella must now decide whether to ask party leaders if they can form a new parliamentary majority so the country can avoid early elections. The animosity between the parties that emerged on Wednesday in the debate before the vote in the Senate indicated that a new majority in the existing parliament is an unlikely outcome.

If Italy holds early elections, the earliest date would be Sept. 25, but party officials have said that is unlikely to be chosen because it is a Jewish holiday. In that case, the election would be held on one of the following Sundays. Before the current political crisis, elections were due by the first half of next year.

Write to Eric Sylvers at eric.sylvers@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 0438ET