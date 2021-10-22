Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marion Body Works Makes HAAS Alert Safety Cloud® Standard

10/22/2021 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marion Body Works custom apparatus will now include Safety Cloud service as a standard feature

Chicago, IL, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergency vehicle manufacturer Marion Body Works is making HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud a standard safety solution on new apparatus, the company announced today. The collaboration will equip newly manufactured Marion Body Works apparatus with the Safety Cloud Responder-to-Vehicle (R2V™) service, enabling fire crews to automatically deliver digital alerts to nearby drivers up to 30 seconds in advance and reduce the risk of collision by up to 90%. 

Safety Cloud is the industry standard in digital alerting, with more than 800 public safety agencies and fleets nationwide actively using the service daily for added protection on the road. The service works by delivering real-time notifications to approaching drivers when equipped emergency vehicles are responding and on-scene, improving motorist awareness and allowing more time for drivers to make safe maneuvers and comply with Move Over laws. Safety Cloud alerts are received by drivers through navigation platforms such as Waze and through the vehicle infotainment screens of connected vehicle services. Since launching two years ago, Safety Cloud has processed more than 1 billion alerts.

“Our primary focus at Marion Body Works is the customer experience, and for our customers, there’s nothing more important than safety in the field,” said Cal Kanowitz, Director of Sales & Marketing at Marion Body Works. “By making Safety Cloud standard on our new apparatus, we’re providing the departments we serve with the most advanced solution for collision prevention available today.”

HAAS Alert CEO Cory Hohs commented, “Marion Body Works brings more than a century of experience in building custom vehicles, and we’re thrilled to be in partnership with a company with such an exceptional reputation and record in safety. We’re fully aligned in our shared commitment to safety.” 

To learn more about HAAS Alert and Safety Cloud, visit haasalert.com or contact press@haasalert.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
11:44aEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2021, Oct 21 - Eastman increases ESTERS prices on Nov. 1, 2021
PU
11:44aEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2021, Oct 22 - Eastman increases ESTERS prices on Nov. 15, 2021
PU
11:44aPPL : Promoting careers in energy
PU
11:44aZIMTU CAPITAL : Ares Mining to Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on Friday Oct 22, 2021
PU
11:44aZIMTU CAPITAL : Aduro Clean Technologies is expanding scope of pilot plant engineering by Exergy Solutions to include chemical recycling of polyethylene
PU
11:44aZIMTU CAPITAL : Zinc8 Energy Solutions Provides Progress Update
PU
11:44aZIMTU CAPITAL : Commerce Resources Corp. Completes Summer/Fall Field Campaign at the Ashram REE/Fluorspar Deposit in Support of the Ongoing Prefeasibility Study
PU
11:44aJAMAICA EARNS US$1.7 BILLION AS TOURISM REBOUNDS : Caricom business
PU
11:44aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Super-regional Charlotte-area retail center on the market
PU
11:44aINNOVATIVE RFK S P A : RFK SpA - Meeting of the Board of Directors October 21, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel : shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
2Exclusive-Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD mostly..
3Nasdaq set for lower open after Intel's margin warning
4PayPal : Stocks stumble for PayPal as $45bn Pinterest valuation raises ..
5Medistim : Results for the Third Quarter 2021

HOT NEWS