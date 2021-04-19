Marisa DeMato Joins Saxena White P.A. as Director

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saxena White P.A., a law firm specializing in securities litigation headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, is proud to announce that Marisa DeMato has joined the firm as a Director. Ms. DeMato has more than 16 years of experience advising leading pension funds and other institutional investors on issues related to corporate fraud in U.S. securities markets, and provides representation in complex civil actions. Her work focuses on monitoring the well-being of institutional investments and counseling clients on best practices in corporate governance of publicly traded companies. Ms. DeMato will be based out of the firm’s White Plains, NY office.



Prior to joining Saxena White, Ms. DeMato was a partner with a nationally recognized securities litigation firm and devoted a substantial portion of her time to litigating securities fraud cases and has achieved significant settlements on behalf of clients. An accomplished speaker, Ms. DeMato has lectured on topics pertaining to securities fraud litigation, fiduciary responsibility, and corporate governance issues. She has presented on issues arising from the federal regulatory response to the financial crisis, including implications of the Dodd-Frank Act and the national debate on executive compensation and proxy access for shareholders. Notably, Ms. DeMato has testified before the Texas House of Representatives Pensions Committee on the changing legal landscape for public pensions following the Supreme Court’s Morrison decision and best practices for non-U.S. investment recovery.

Ms. DeMato is a member of the National Association of Securities Professionals (NASP), the American Association for Justice (AAJ), and the National Association of Public Pension Attorneys (NAPPA), where she serves on the NAPPA Securities Litigation Committee. As a member of the SACRS Education Committee, Marisa is responsible for developing and planning educational programming for the State Association of County Retirement Systems (SACRS) in California. She is also a member of the Federal Bar Council, an organization of lawyers dedicated to promoting excellence in federal practice and fellowship among federal practitioners, and the DAGA Women's Initiative, which is committed to electing more women to the office of Attorney General. Recently, Ms. DeMato has was named a “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers in America” by Lawdragon.

Ms. DeMato is also one of the industry’s leading advocates for institutional investing in women and minority-owned firms and has successfully created nationally and internationally recognized programs that provided insightful discussions on how pension funds can provide opportunities for women and minority-owned investment firms.

“I am excited to join Saxena White — a firm with an impressive litigation record, a strong dedication to client service, and an excellent team of seasoned attorneys. I am also proud to be a part of a woman and minority-owned firm, especially during this important movement toward increased diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Ms. DeMato.

“I have known Marisa for many years and have always admired her professionalism and her dedication to her clients and their communities. Marisa will be a wonderful addition to our strong client services team and will enable us to further enhance our programs dedicated to furthering the role of women leaders in law and government service,” said Maya Saxena, co-founder of Saxena White.

Saxena White is headquartered in Boca Raton with additional offices in White Plains, New York, San Diego, California, and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm specializes in shareholder class action and related litigation and has recovered billions of dollars for injured shareholders since its founding in 2006. Saxena White is proud to be the only woman- and minority-owned law firm in the securities litigation area and has a strong commitment to diversity. For more information about the firm, please go to www.saxenawhite.com

Maya Saxena

Co-founder

561-869-1013