Maritime Investment in Climate Resilient Operations - P161540

The development objective of the Maritime Investment in Climate Resilient Operations Project for Tuvalu is to improve the climate resilience of Nanumaga harbor and Funafuti port, and in the event of an eligible crisis or emergency, to provide an immediate response to the eligible crisis or emergency.It has four components. First component, sectoral and spatial planning tools finances spatial planning and risk-based tools for infrastructure investments...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

