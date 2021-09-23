Maritime Minister Shows his Support for Leisure Marine Sector at Southampton International Boat Show 2021

Published on: 23 September 2021

On 15 September, Maritime MinisterMember of Parliament (MP) visited theto meet with representatives of the industry and discover what makes the leisure marine sector so special.

During his visit, British Marine President Ian Cooke and CEO Lesley Robinson introduced the Minister to four member companies:Sunseeker International, EP Barrus, RS Sailing and Bruntons Propellers. They are at the forefront of delivering cutting edge technology and devising innovative products and solutions that cut emissions and follow in the footsteps of the government's decarbonisation agenda.

The Minister was given a tour of the Sunseeker 76 Yacht (Aft Galley) from Sunseeker International, which offers an extraordinary level of comfort and luxury, before touring the show's purpose-built marina and learning more about Barrus' work to develop a hydrogen fuel cell battery.

He then visited RS Sailing to see the brand-new Pulse 63 - the world's first electric rigid inflatable boat (RIB) with fully integrated electric drive, before heading to Bruntons Propellers to see a demonstration of the Autoprop Eco*Star Propeller, which can propel both hybrid and electrical craft.

British Marine CEO Lesley Robinson, said: "It was a pleasure to welcome the Maritime Minister to the Southampton International Boat Show and be able to demonstrate how our members are leading the industry by developing innovative solutions for some of the greatest challenges we, as an industry, face.

"Shows like this are key to supporting UK companies which are pushing the boundaries in terms of developing innovative products and new technologies. With the industry thriving, we look forward to continuing our work with the government to create a world class leisure marine industry that is fit for the future."

Commenting on the visit, Maritime Minister Robert Courts MP, said: "As international maritime leaders, we're at the forefront of the shift towards a new era for the sector, pioneering greener shipping with our world-leading decarbonisation targets.

"To get us there, we're going to need the best in British innovation and talent - seeing the ingenuity and talent of those leading the charge at Southampton International Boat Show fills me with confidence that we're on the right track to meet our goals."

