Mariupol evacuee recounts heart-stopping terror in the bunkers of Azovstal

05/01/2022 | 01:29pm EDT
Evacuees arrive at a temporary accommodation centre in Bezimenne

BEZIMENNE, Ukraine (Reuters) - Cowering in the labyrinth of Soviet-era bunkers far beneath the vast Azovstal steel works, Natalia Usmanova felt her heart would stop she was so terrified as Russian bombs rained down on Mariupol, sprinkling her with concrete dust.

Usmanova, 37, spoke to Reuters on Sunday after being evacuated from the plant, a sprawling complex founded under Josef Stalin and designed with a subterranean network of bunkers and tunnels to withstand attack.

"I feared that the bunker would not withstand it - I had terrible fear," Usmanova said, describing the time sheltering underground.

"When the bunker started to shake, I was hysterical, my husband can vouch for that: I was so worried the bunker would cave in."

"We didn't see the sun for so long," she said, speaking in the village of Bezimenne in an area of Donetsk under the control of Russia-backed separatists around 30 km (20 miles) east of Mariupol.

She recalled the lack of oxygen in the shelters and the fear that had gripped the lives of people hunkered down there.

Usmanova was among dozens of civilians evacuated from the plant in Mariupol, a southern port city that has been besieged by Russian forces for weeks and left a wasteland.

Usmanova said she joked with her husband on the bus ride out, in a convoy agreed by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), that they would no longer have to go to the lavatory with a torch.

"You just can't imagine what we have been through - the terror," Usmanova said. "I lived there, worked there all my life, but what we saw there was just terrible."

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Violence erupts in May Day protests in Paris, marchers criticise re-elected Macron
Mariupol evacuee recounts heart-stopping terror in the bunkers of Azovstal
Civilians from Mariupol flee Azovstal bunkers in U.N.-led evacuation
HOT NEWS