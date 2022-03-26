Mariupol mayor says discussed civilian evacuations with French ambassador

LVIV, Ukraine March 26 (Reuters) - The mayor of the besieged
city of Mariupol said on Saturday he had spoken to France's
ambassador to Ukraine about options for evacuating civilians,
after French President Emmanuel Macron said he would propose to
Russia a plan to help people leave.
Speaking on national television, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said
the situation in the encircled city remained critical, with
street fighting taking place in its centre.
