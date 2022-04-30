Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mariupol residents mourn ruined homes

04/30/2022 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Apartment buildings with blackened walls and piles of rubble - this is what remains of much of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

Two months of bombardment and siege by Russian forces have reduced the once thriving city to a wasteland.

It has seen the bloodiest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe of the war.

Ukraine says 100,000 civilians remain there.

Among them is social worker Oxana Hvostenko.

She says there is literally nothing left of her home - all that remains is a toilet, a door and a hallway.

After losing her home, Hvostenko is staying with her friend Sergei Gradovich.

"Who should I thank for this? Tell me. Was it necessary to bomb civilians with such bombs. You have to be a fanatic to do it. No shame, no conscience, no feeling of proportion. Nothing. They made the whole block homeless in old age." 

After failing to capture Kyiv in a nine-week assault that has turned cities to rubble, killed thousands and forced 5 million Ukrainians to flee abroad, Russia is now focusing on the east and south of Ukraine.

Ukraine's armed forces said on Saturday that Russia had failed to capture three target areas.

Moscow said on Saturday its artillery units had struck 389 Ukrainian targets overnight.

Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that Russia had been forced to merge and redeploy depleted units from failed advances in northeastern Ukraine.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports on what was happening on the ground.

Ukraine's border guard service posted a video on its Facebook page showing about 16 weary-looking soldiers in battle fatigues, singing the national anthem in a small basement room.

The service said the fighters were border guards helping to defend Mariupol's Azovstal steel works, the last bastion of Ukrainian forces holding out against Russian invaders.

Reuters could not verify the video.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it says is a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" its southern neighbor.

Ukraine and its western allies call that a baseless pretext for a war of aggression.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:47pIndia seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances
RE
06:33pUkraine says Russian strike knocks out Odesa airport
RE
06:29pPakistan to keep energy subsidies unchanged against IMF advice
RE
06:26pRussia says it hit 17 Ukrainian facilities, killed more than 200 troops
RE
06:25pSouthern Californians told to restrict lawn watering to one day a week
RE
05:58pBolsonaro says demonstrators expected to show support for Constitution
RE
05:09pLavrov says sanctions being discussed with Ukraine, Kyiv denies it
RE
05:05pIn Georgia, protesters march at monument to U.S. South's pro-slavery past
RE
05:00pUkrainian border guards sing national anthem in Azovstal
RE
04:51pSatellites detect California cow burps, a major methane source, from space
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source
2VEON : files Form 20-F and Dutch Annual Report for financial year 2021
3Buffett defends investments and cash stake, targets Wall Street at Berk..
4Berkshire bought $51 billion stock as Buffett combats supply chain; ope..
5India seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances

HOT NEWS