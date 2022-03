LVIV, Ukraine March 6 (Reuters) - A convoy of evacuees was not able to leave Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol on Sunday because Russian forces continued shelling despite a temporary ceasefire agreement, local authorities said.

"It is extremely dangerous to take people out under such conditions," the city council said in an online statement. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)