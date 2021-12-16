Marius Chilom Joins CrescoNet as CTO

Industry Veteran to Guide Advanced Technology implementation for LTE-based Utility Solutions

CrescoNet, a leading worldwide provider of LTE/5G AMI networks for electric, water and gas utilities announced that Marius Chilom has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Chilom will guide the advanced technology implementation and roadmap for CrescoNet’s multi-application utility networks. The CrescoNet solutions offer advanced metering, grid modernization, value-added analytics, and unique integration offerings designed to unlock new streams of utility operating savings on private and public LTE networks.

Mr. Chilom is a trusted, well-known 30-year engineering veteran. He has led global teams, of all sizes, to develop technically advanced meters, sensing devices, and network communications solutions for utilities. Marius recently served for nine years as Global CTO for Systems & Architecture for Landis+Gyr where he was responsible for delivering multiple product families to investor-owned, public power, cooperative, and municipal utilities.

John Stafford, President for CrescoNet North America commented, “We are incredibly excited to attract Marius to our vision and our senior management team. Marius’ priceless technology and implementation expertise will allow us to accelerate the pace of solutions delivery. Most importantly, as our utility clients and prospects sunset earlier generation proprietary systems in favor of modern, private, and public LTE solutions Marius’ leadership, experience, and work ethic will ensure they realize the best-of-class operating benefits they deserve.”

Mr. Chilom will also serve as Chief Technology Officer for CrescoNet subsidiary, Smart Earth Technologies, a leading provider of LTE-based AMI solutions for water utilities worldwide.

About CrescoNet

CrescoNet is a leading integrator of highly resilient, secure, public, and private LTE-based multi-application networks for utilities. CrescoNet solutions provide standards-based advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), grid modernization, analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for electric, water, and gas utilities. For more information on CrescoNet visit www.cresconet.com

About Smart Earth Technologies

SET is a leading provider of LTE-based AMI solutions for water utilities. SET has delivered cloud-based AMI solutions and software to more than 100 water utilities and selected AMI OEMs worldwide. SET products include fully integrated, battery-operated, meter-agnostic LTE endpoint transceivers and valves, installation tools, LTE network infrastructure, and award-winning cloud software for head-end utility operations. For more information on Smart Earth Technologies visit www.smartearthtechnologies.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005317/en/