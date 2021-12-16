Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marius Chilom Joins CrescoNet as CTO

12/16/2021 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Industry Veteran to Guide Advanced Technology implementation for LTE-based Utility Solutions

CrescoNet, a leading worldwide provider of LTE/5G AMI networks for electric, water and gas utilities announced that Marius Chilom has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Chilom will guide the advanced technology implementation and roadmap for CrescoNet’s multi-application utility networks. The CrescoNet solutions offer advanced metering, grid modernization, value-added analytics, and unique integration offerings designed to unlock new streams of utility operating savings on private and public LTE networks.

Mr. Chilom is a trusted, well-known 30-year engineering veteran. He has led global teams, of all sizes, to develop technically advanced meters, sensing devices, and network communications solutions for utilities. Marius recently served for nine years as Global CTO for Systems & Architecture for Landis+Gyr where he was responsible for delivering multiple product families to investor-owned, public power, cooperative, and municipal utilities.

John Stafford, President for CrescoNet North America commented, “We are incredibly excited to attract Marius to our vision and our senior management team. Marius’ priceless technology and implementation expertise will allow us to accelerate the pace of solutions delivery. Most importantly, as our utility clients and prospects sunset earlier generation proprietary systems in favor of modern, private, and public LTE solutions Marius’ leadership, experience, and work ethic will ensure they realize the best-of-class operating benefits they deserve.”

Mr. Chilom will also serve as Chief Technology Officer for CrescoNet subsidiary, Smart Earth Technologies, a leading provider of LTE-based AMI solutions for water utilities worldwide.

About CrescoNet

CrescoNet is a leading integrator of highly resilient, secure, public, and private LTE-based multi-application networks for utilities. CrescoNet solutions provide standards-based advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), grid modernization, analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for electric, water, and gas utilities. For more information on CrescoNet visit www.cresconet.com

About Smart Earth Technologies

SET is a leading provider of LTE-based AMI solutions for water utilities. SET has delivered cloud-based AMI solutions and software to more than 100 water utilities and selected AMI OEMs worldwide. SET products include fully integrated, battery-operated, meter-agnostic LTE endpoint transceivers and valves, installation tools, LTE network infrastructure, and award-winning cloud software for head-end utility operations. For more information on Smart Earth Technologies visit www.smartearthtechnologies.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:12aFIS Expands Annual InnovateIN48 Competition to Next Generation of Fintech Leaders
BU
08:12aAffinivax Appoints Vanya Sagar as Chief People Officer
BU
08:12aSix Pines Investments LLC purchases stake in top plastics recyclers to accelerate transformation to a circular economy for plastics
BU
08:11aRelais Group acquires Trucknik Reservdelar AB in Sweden
AQ
08:11aGPR Appoints Former Daimler Trucks North America President and CEO Roger Nielsen to Advisory Board
BU
08:11aSelf Care Catalysts' Commitment to Patients
BU
08:11aiECURE Partners to Develop Next-Generation Liver-Targeted Lipid Nanoparticles with University of Pennsylvania
BU
08:11aModus Releases Industry-Leading Buyer Engagement Tool that Helps Close Deals
BU
08:10aInveniAI and Kyowa Kirin Expand AI-Driven Partnership to a Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration for the Discovery of Novel Targets and Treatments Across Therapeutic Areas
AQ
08:10aUnity Ads Now Offers Access to Meta Audience Network Through Unity Mediation
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
2Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation
3Analysis-Fed's pivot raises investor question: When does QT start?
4HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
5Tech stocks lift European stocks ahead of ECB outcome

HOT NEWS