Mark Allen Smith Joins White Oak Commercial Finance as Managing Director in the Midwest

White Oak Commercial Finance ("White Oak"), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, is pleased to welcome Mark Allen Smith as Managing Director of Originations with responsibilities spanning the Midwest, Central United States and Canada. He will be based in Chicago reporting to Vice Chairman Andy McGhee.

Mr. Smith has nearly 30 years of financial services experience with expertise in M&A, capital advisory and restructuring & special situations across an array of industries. Before joining White Oak, he was a founder and managing partner at Sentinel Capital Advisors, served as a Managing Director for Hilco Global, and was the Head of Metals for Houlihan Lokey. In addition, Mr. Smith served as a Managing Director for FTI Consulting, was the Head of Metals for HSBC Securities Americas, and was a Managing Director at ABN AMRO, where he managed its North American metals investment banking team.

Mr. Smith is a graduate of Indiana University, where he received his undergraduate degrees in Finance and Economics. He earned his Master’s in Business Administration from Kellogg Northwestern University. Mr. Smith is FINRA 79 and 63 licensed and has a Green Belt in Six Sigma.

“Mark is regarded as both a highly effective business executive and skilled advisor to the businesses he serves,” said Mr. McGhee. “He has managed a number of complex transactions and his experience in M&A, the structuring and raising of capital, and special situations provides him with a unique perspective that will benefit White Oak and its clients.”

White Oak is dedicated to helping companies make the most of their assets with flexible and scalable financing, up to $250 million, and it provides businesses with the comprehensive suite of solutions, industry expertise and ready capital they need to invest in growth.

ABOUT WHITE OAK COMMERCIAL FINANCE, LLC

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (WOCF) is a global financial products and services company providing credit facilities to companies across the economy. WOCF’s solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, invoice discounting, government contract financing, lender financing, supply chain financing, inventory financing, US import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management and credit and collections support. The firm has offices and personnel throughout the US, UK, and Australia, including New York, San Francisco, Charlotte, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, and Sydney. WOCF is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC and its institutional clients. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance/.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (WOGA) is a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Together with its financing affiliates, WOGA provides over twenty lending products to the market, including term, asset-based, and equipment loans, to all sectors of the economy. Since its inception in 2007, WOGA and its affiliates have deployed over $10 billion across its product lines, utilizing a disciplined investment process that focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns to investors while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

