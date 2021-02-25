Mark Bullock Joins IPX1031 as Attorney Regional Manager

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPX1031, the national leader in 1031 Exchange services, announces the expansion of its Mountain Region operation to be managed by industry veteran Mark Bullock, Esq.

Reporting to IPX1031 EVP/Western Regional Manager Jennifer Keen, Bullock brings more than 20 years of legal professional experience, including 16 years in the 1031 Exchange industry.

"We are excited to add such a respected professional and 1031 expert to our expanding team," said Keen. "We have ambitious plans for growth and with Mr. Bullock's knowledge and success in the 1031 Exchange industry, he will be instrumental in the overall strategic expansion of our Mountain Region."

Prior to joining IPX1031, Mark successfully managed all aspects of business growth and client expectations for another national 1031 company. Mark will be an invaluable asset to investors, real estate, legal and tax advisors. His vast 1031 Exchange legal knowledge covers all types of 1031 Exchanges with his specialty being Reverse Exchanges.

Mark Bullock may be reached at 801-647-9668 or via email at mark.bullock@ipx1031.com.

About IPX1031

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031's nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, are available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Keen, EVP, Western Regional Manager

jennifer.keen@ipx1031.com

(760)672-5368

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-bullock-joins-ipx1031-as-attorney-regional-manager-301235218.html

SOURCE IPX1031