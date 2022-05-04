Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mark Cuban, Pitbull, Paris Hilton's media firm fund animation app immi in NFT push

05/04/2022 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 4 (Reuters) - Animation app immi launched in Apple's App Store on Wednesday after securing investments from billionaire Mark Cuban, singer Pitbull and Paris Hilton's 11:11 Media, the latest in a spate of celebrity investments in companies focused on the metaverse and non-fungible tokens.

The app, which creates animations that can be used on social media or in the metaverse, will allow select owners of the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club and My Pet Hooligan NFTs to animate these characters.

The company's seed round of fundraising valued immi at $50 million, a spokesperson said. Other investors include Tony Robbins, Zoom founder Eric Yuan and musician Steve Aoki.

NFTs are digital assets that use blockchain technology to record who owns a digital file, which could be an image, a video or a text.

Venture capital investments into NFT-focused startups have ballooned over the past year, with over $2 billion worth of capital invested across 331 companies, according to data provider Pitchbook.

Paris Hilton, who has bought and created NFTs and invested in multiple cryptocurrency companies, posted a video https://twitter.com/ParisHilton/status/1520811304973258752 of an animated Bored Ape NFT character to her Twitter account on Sunday.

Immi plans to launch its own characters as NFTs, in addition to animating more existing NFTs in the future, the company said. (Reporting by Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:59aCanada Exports, Imports Reach Record Levels in March
DJ
08:58aAnalysis-Barely visible wage growth already a trigger for ECB
RE
08:57aComedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage at Hollywood Bowl
RE
08:50aWall St eyes higher open on upbeat results ahead of Fed decision
RE
08:48aBeijing steps up COVID curbs as virus spreads in China
RE
08:43aUkraine says Russia is trying to increase tempo of eastern offensive
RE
08:42aBurundi says 10 of its peacekeepers killed in Somalia attack
RE
08:41aAFTERMATH SILVER : Reports 9m @ 781ppm Ag + 1.26% Cu Within a Broader Zone of 53.25m @ 256ppm Ag + 1.29% Cu at Berenguela Ag-Cu-Mn Project, Peru
PU
08:41aGRANITE CREEK COPPER : and Metallic Group of Companies Expand Community Relations and Regulatory Team with Dedicated Community Relations Manager
PU
08:39aRobust imports push U.S. trade deficit to record high in March
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
3Analyst recommendations: AngloAmerican, Ford Motor, Lyft, Moody's, Gold..
4EU proposes Russian oil ban to make Putin 'pay high price' for Ukraine
5Australia's ANZ sees bigger margins on rising rates, cash profit grows

HOT NEWS