Mark Cuban, Pitbull, Paris Hilton's media firm fund animation app immi in NFT push

May 4 (Reuters) - Animation app immi launched in Apple's App
Store on Wednesday after securing investments from billionaire
Mark Cuban, singer Pitbull and Paris Hilton's 11:11 Media, the
latest in a spate of celebrity investments in companies focused
on the metaverse and non-fungible tokens.
The app, which creates animations that can be used on social
media or in the metaverse, will allow select owners of the
popular Bored Ape Yacht Club and My Pet Hooligan NFTs to animate
these characters.
The company's seed round of fundraising valued immi at $50
million, a spokesperson said. Other investors include Tony
Robbins, Zoom founder Eric Yuan and musician Steve Aoki.
NFTs are digital assets that use blockchain technology to
record who owns a digital file, which could be an image, a video
or a text.
Venture capital investments into NFT-focused startups have
ballooned over the past year, with over $2 billion worth of
capital invested across 331 companies, according to data
provider Pitchbook.
Paris Hilton, who has bought and created NFTs and invested
in multiple cryptocurrency companies, posted a video https://twitter.com/ParisHilton/status/1520811304973258752
of an animated Bored Ape NFT character to her Twitter account
on Sunday.
Immi plans to launch its own characters as NFTs, in addition
to animating more existing NFTs in the future, the company said.
(Reporting by Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)