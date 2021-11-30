Log in
Mark Farrah Associates Assessed Trends in Employer Group Medicare Advantage Membership

11/30/2021 | 01:51pm EST
In the latest analysis brief, Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), provided insights about the current employer-group Medicare Advantage (MA) market and assessed membership trends by carrier and state. As of November 1, 2021, over 279,000 more beneficiaries were enrolled in employer-group MA plans than in December of 2020, a 6% increase according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Advantage enrollment reports aggregated by Mark Farrah Associates in Medicare Business Online™.

  • As of November 1, 2021, MFA reported approximately 4.9 million members were enrolled in employer-group Medicare Advantage plans, or Medicare Advantage employer-group waiver plans (MA-EGWPs).
  • The top five carriers covered 84% of all group Medicare Advantage enrollees as of November 1, 2021, with UnitedHealth leading in terms of membership at approximately 1.5 million members.
  • California maintained the highest number of employer group MA members with nearly 667,000 beneficiaries as of November 1, 2021.

To read the full FREE text of “Employer-Group Medicare Advantage Year-to-Date Enrollment Increase of 6%", visit the MFA Briefs on Mark Farrah Associates' website.

About Medicare Business Online

This brief is based on an analysis of employer-group enrollment data for Medicare Advantage released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Mark Farrah Associates’ Medicare Business Online™ simplifies the tracking of monthly Medicare Advantage and PDP enrollment by competitor. Enrollment data is updated monthly as soon as CMS releases new data.

About Mark Farrah Associates (MFA)

Mark Farrah Associates (MFA) is a leading data aggregator and publisher providing health plan market data and analysis tools for the healthcare industry. Our product portfolio includes Health Coverage Portal™, County Health Coverage™, 5500 Employer Health Plus, Medicare Business Online™, Medicare Benefits Analyzer™, and Health Plans USA™. For more information about these products, refer to the informational videos and brochures available under the Our Products section of the website or call 724-338-4100. MFA will continue to monitor enrollment changes and competitive shifts across all healthcare segments.


© Business Wire 2021
