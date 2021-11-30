Mark Farrah Associates Assessed Trends in Employer Group Medicare Advantage Membership

In the latest analysis brief, Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), provided insights about the current employer-group Medicare Advantage (MA) market and assessed membership trends by carrier and state. As of November 1, 2021, over 279,000 more beneficiaries were enrolled in employer-group MA plans than in December of 2020, a 6% increase according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Advantage enrollment reports aggregated by Mark Farrah Associates in Medicare Business Online™.

As of November 1, 2021, MFA reported approximately 4.9 million members were enrolled in employer-group Medicare Advantage plans, or Medicare Advantage employer-group waiver plans (MA-EGWPs).

The top five carriers covered 84% of all group Medicare Advantage enrollees as of November 1, 2021, with UnitedHealth leading in terms of membership at approximately 1.5 million members.

California maintained the highest number of employer group MA members with nearly 667,000 beneficiaries as of November 1, 2021.

