Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Mark Farrah Associates : Assessed the 2020 Medicaid Market

08/10/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
In the latest Healthcare Business Strategy report, Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com assessed year-over-year Medicaid market trends with insights about health plan competition. Total Medicaid and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) enrollment was over 80 million at year-end 2020. MFA’s Health Coverage Portal™ now represents a more complete picture of the Medicaid market. Medicaid membership available through the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) and California Department of Managed Health Care (CA DMHC) statutory sources accounts for approximately 76% of the total Medicaid membership. Beginning in February this year, Mark Farrah Associates (MFA) began an initiative to report the remaining 24% related to state-managed Medicaid programs Fee-for-service (FFS) and companies managing Medicaid care with membership that is not reported via the NAIC or CA DMHC.

To read the full FREE text of "Medicaid Enrollment Increases Substantially Year-over-Year", visit the Analysis Briefs library on Mark Farrah Associates' website www.markfarrah.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.

About Mark Farrah Associates (MFA)

MFA is a leading data aggregator and publisher providing health plan market data and analysis tools for the healthcare industry. Committed to simplifying analysis of health insurance business, our products include: Health Coverage Portal™, Medicare Business Online™, Medicare Benefits Analyzer™, County Health Coverage™, Health Plans USA™ and 5500 Employer Health Plus. Follow us on LinkedIn!


© Business Wire 2021
