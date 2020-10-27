Log in
Mark Farrah Associates : Reports on the 2021 Competitive Medicare Advantage Market

10/27/2020 | 10:22am EDT

Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com, released an analysis brief presenting a snapshot of the 2021 Medicare market landscape. MFA used plan information detail presented in Medicare Benefits Analyzer™, a subscription based dataset providing customers easy access to competitive Medicare.gov benefits data and Star Quality Ratings. With the 2021 Annual Election Period (AEP) well underway, health plans invested in MA business have been eagerly marketing their products to attract more seniors.

  • MFA reported 4,958 distinct MA plan offerings are in the market lineup for the current 2021 AEP. This includes MA plans, Medicare Advantage with prescription drug plans (MAPDs), Medicare/Medicaid plans (MMPs), and Special Needs Plans (SNPs).
  • 1,007 stand-alone Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs) are being offered for 2021, an increase from the 959 plan offerings in 2020.
  • Approximately 90% of MA plans will include Part D benefits.
  • Monthly premiums will range from $0 to $351,with 54% of MA plans (excluding SNPs) available at the $0 plan premium level.

To read the full FREE text of “Medicare Market Competition for 2021", visit the MFA Briefs on Mark Farrah Associates' website.

About Medicare Benefits AnalyzerTM

Medicare plans across the country access and use benefits data from Medicare.gov and Star Quality ratings more efficiently with Mark Farrah Associates’ Medicare Benefits Analyzer™ product. This comparative database allows carriers to compare plan premiums, copays and star rating details, market by market. 2021 benefits data and Star Quality Ratings information is online now. Visit our website at www.markfarrah.com or call 724-338-4100 for more information.

About Mark Farrah Associates (MFA)

Mark Farrah Associates (MFA) is a leading data aggregator and publisher providing health plan market data and analysis tools for the healthcare industry. Our product portfolio includes Health Coverage Portal™, County Health Coverage™, 5500 Employer Health Plus, Medicare Business Online™, Medicare Benefits Analyzer™, and Health Plans USA™. For more information about these products, refer to the informational videos and brochures available under the Our Products section of the website or call 724-338-4100. MFA will continue to monitor enrollment changes and competitive shifts across all healthcare segments.

© Business Wire 2020

