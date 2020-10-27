Mark Farrah Associates : Reports on the 2021 Competitive Medicare Advantage Market

Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com, released an analysis brief presenting a snapshot of the 2021 Medicare market landscape. MFA used plan information detail presented in Medicare Benefits Analyzer™, a subscription based dataset providing customers easy access to competitive Medicare.gov benefits data and Star Quality Ratings. With the 2021 Annual Election Period (AEP) well underway, health plans invested in MA business have been eagerly marketing their products to attract more seniors.

MFA reported 4,958 distinct MA plan offerings are in the market lineup for the current 2021 AEP. This includes MA plans, Medicare Advantage with prescription drug plans (MAPDs), Medicare/Medicaid plans (MMPs), and Special Needs Plans (SNPs).

1,007 stand-alone Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs) are being offered for 2021, an increase from the 959 plan offerings in 2020.

Approximately 90% of MA plans will include Part D benefits.

Monthly premiums will range from $0 to $351,with 54% of MA plans (excluding SNPs) available at the $0 plan premium level.

