Mark Halperin, Host of Mark Halperin's Focus Group on Newsmax TV, to Talk Government and Politics on Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek Jan. 19

01/18/2021
STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Halperin, political analyst, reporter and weekly host of Mark Halperin’s Focus Group weekends on Newsmax TV, will appear on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network national podcast Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

“I’ve followed Mark Halperin and his work for years and I’m a big, big Mark Halperin fan. Mark has had a truly amazing journalism career and has had a front seat of many of the biggest political events of a generation,” Meek said. “Throughout the course of his career he has cemented his place among the master storytellers and insightful observers of our time. I look forward to picking his brain about the current state of politics, its trajectory and an important cause for which he’s advocating: the presumption of grace. I think the audience will be eager to hear this nationally recognized and trusted journalist’s perspective on the state of current affairs.”

Halperin started his career at ABC News, where he worked for nearly 20 years as political director. Prior to his current role at Newsmax TV, he was a creator, executive producer and co-host of Showtime’s political documentary series The Circus, which covered the 2016 presidential campaign and the Trump administration. During that time he was also a senior political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. Halperin formerly served as editor-at-large and senior political analyst for TIME, covering politics, elections and government for the magazine and TIME.com. He is also the co-author of two New York Times #1 bestsellers, Double Down: Game Change 2012 and Game Change: Obama and the Clintons, McCain and Palin, and the Race of a Lifetime. Halperin received his BA from Harvard University and resides in New York City.

“Throughout his long and successful career, Mark has had the fortune to follow the course of many political candidates along their paths to victory. His career has allowed him to see and experience firsthand what it takes to win,” Meek said. “I look forward to Mark sharing his perspective with the Next Steps Forward audience, including how listeners can achieve greater personal empowerment and well-being.”

Each week, Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics, and public policy. Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
