Mark Migdal & Hayden : Ranked in Chambers and Partners USA 2021

05/20/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
Founding partners and firm recognized in recent guide

Florida boutique litigation law firm Mark Migdal & Hayden (MM&H) is pleased to announce that the firm and its three founding partners, Etan Mark, Don Hayden and Josh Migdal, have been ranked in the 2021 edition of Chambers and Partners USA Guide, a prestigious annual listing of leading law firms and attorneys. Since its inception in 2017, MM&H attorneys have been recognized in the guide; this is Hayden’s 12th year in a row of receiving this distinguished honor. It is the first year MM&H is ranked as a firm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005998/en/

MM&H Founding Partners Don Hayden, Etan Mark, Josh Migdal (Photo: Business Wire)

MM&H Founding Partners Don Hayden, Etan Mark, Josh Migdal (Photo: Business Wire)

Founding partners are all celebrated in the field of General Commercial Litigation, while the firm is commended for being Highly Regarded in General Commercial Litigation.

This is a notable milestone for the firm. The accelerated adoption of legal technology due to the pandemic has also maintained and spurred new methods for team collaboration, which aided MM&H in obtaining optimal results for clients during unprecedented times.

“Our pledge of realigning law begins at improving the attorney-client relationship through transparency, efficiency and honesty,” said Hayden. “We don’t do it for the accolades, but of course it is nice to receive glowing client feedback. To be clear, this result would not have been possible if not for the commitment of every one of our team members, top to bottom, day in and day out.”

MM&H continues to cultivate its accomplished bench, which now includes 13 attorneys and counting. The firm routinely makes headlines for its business of law practices, in addition to notable cases in the national arena and beyond.

About Mark Migdal & Hayden

Mark Migdal & Hayden (MM&H) is a Florida boutique litigation law firm located in the heart of Miami’s financial district of Brickell. Formed by Etan Mark, Josh Migdal and Don Hayden, the firm is ranked by Chambers USA and integrates a contemporary approach to the attorney-client relationship, with key differentiators that include advanced technology, fee predictability and collaborative case management. MM&H offers a hyper-specialized focus on complex commercial litigation, as well as domestic and international business disputes and appeals. Current clients include a diverse portfolio of enterprises in real estate, venture capital, manufacturing, banking and financial services.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS