Mark Ronson honors Platinum Jubilee at Empire State

Queen Elizabeth, 96, the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the third-longest reigning monarch ever of a sovereign state, enjoys widespread popularity according to surveys, with many of her subjects, particularly the elderly, holding her in deep affection.

Elizabeth became the queen of the United Kingdom and more than a dozen other realms, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand on the death of her father, King George VI, on Feb. 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on an international tour.