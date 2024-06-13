HELSINKI (Reuters) - Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will likely become NATO's next secretary general, Finnish President Alexander Stubb told a press conference on Thursday.
(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Terje Solsvik)
