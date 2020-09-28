Log in
Mark Schnellbaecher Named President and Chief Operating Officer at Pure Earth

09/28/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

Pure Earth, a nonprofit leader in cleaning up toxic pollution in low and middle-income countries, has named Mark Schnellbaecher as President and Chief Operating Officer to lead a growing team focused on reducing pollution, saving lives, and protecting the planet.

Following a 30-year career leading humanitarian and refugee assistance programs, Schnellbaecher will leverage his years of international expertise to guide Pure Earth as it expands to address the global pollution crisis and work with governments and partners to solve the largest environmental cause of death in the world today.

Schnellbaecher was selected after an extensive search to fill this critical position at Pure Earth. Richard Fuller, who founded the nonprofit, will remain as Chief Executive Officer, but will hand over day-to-day operations to Schnellbaecher.

Before joining Pure Earth, Schnellbaecher served as Regional Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa for the International Rescue Committee, in Amman, Jordan. From 2002-2012, he worked in Beirut, Lebanon, as the Regional Director for the Middle East and Europe for Catholic Relief Services. Earlier in his career, Schnellbaecher served in Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Cambodia, Pakistan and Thailand. He was raised in upstate New York, graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, and has recently relocated to New York City with his spouse.

About Pure Earth

Pure Earth saves and improves lives, particularly the lives of children in poor communities, by reducing disease-causing pollution. We identify toxic hotspots and teach communities how to improve soil, water and air quality with cost effective solutions. This field work, combined with our groundbreaking research and advocacy, elevates solving pollution to a global priority.


© Business Wire 2020
