Market Conduct and Securities Market Trading

08/18/2021 | 02:34am EDT
Market participants, in the Trinidad and Tobago securities industry, are expected to conduct their business activities in a manner that contributes to the maintenance of a fair and orderly securities market. These expected behaviours are referred to as 'market conduct' and encompass a number of best practice standards aimed at maximising clients' interests, promoting fair market trading and fostering a culture of efficiency and high standards.

Disclaimer

Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
