Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Market Insights with Mike: New Industry Indicators Suggest Trend Toward Stability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 09:35am EDT

Posted by Auto Care News on October 06, 2020

BETHESDA, Md. - October 6, 2020 - This edition of 'Market Insights with Mike' takes a look at several industry indicators and how they've progressed since the major shutdowns occurred earlier this year due to COVID-19. While working on-site is still at about half of the pre-pandemic levels and the majority of school districts in the United States are going 'back to school' virtually, the auto care industry has seen some sectors of the aftermarket recover well.

Retail sales of automotive parts, accessories and tires soared in the summer, reflecting considerable pent-up demand as consumers began driving again and prepared their vehicles for summer travel. Overall, the auto care industry bodes positively, with employment and industry sentiment rising considerably since bottoming out in April.

Will these positive trends continue? There are some indicators that suggest continuation of these trends.

To view the latest edition of Market Insights with Mike, click here. 

Disclaimer

Auto Care Association published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 13:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:55aU.S. Trade Gap in August Was Largest Since 2006 -- Update
DJ
09:53aJohnson promises lower deposits to boost home ownership
RE
09:51aEXCLUSIVE : 'Big progress' in Brexit talks leaves EU seeing trade deal closer - sources
RE
09:49aEXCLUSIVE : "Big progress" in Brexit talks leaves EU seeing trade deal closer - sources
RE
09:47aU.S. trade deficit jumps to largest in 14 years in August
RE
09:46aUK will build back greener after COVID crisis, Johnson says
RE
09:46aGoldman Sachs to not name more than 60 partners in 2020- WSJ
RE
09:40aWorld risks economic scarring if support removed too soon- IMF's Georgieva
RE
09:40aTSX opens higher on energy boost
RE
09:40aRemarks by the Bank of Israel Governor at the cabinet meeting, September 9, 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020
4K+S AG : K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
5AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group