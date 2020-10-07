Market Intelligence Monthly – September 2020

Off to the races! For the first time in history, the Kentucky Derby took place in September - but horses weren't alone in being quick out of the starting gate this month. U.S. soybean exports are off to a record start, with 4.7 million metric tonnes (MMT) shipped through late September and total commitments for the new (20/21) marketing year are over 38 MMT, a record for this point in the season. Harvest pace has been strong as well, ensuring that U.S. Soy is getting to our customers both domestically and overseas as we enter our peak export season. For deeper analysis of soybean market developments during September, please enjoy U.S. Soy's Market Intelligence Monthly report for September 2020.