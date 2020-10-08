Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Market Monitor October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 07:10am EDT

According to this month's report, production prospects for all AMIS crops are favourable, with some even heading for record output levels. Specifically, world maize output is expected to exceed the high 2019 level to a new record while the forecast for global wheat production has been raised to an all-time high on improved yield prospects in several key producing countries. As for rice, the latest figures confirm expectations of larger plantings translating into an annual production recovery this season to a fresh historical peak. In the case of soybeans, the prospective rebound of global production in 2020/21 is confirmed, despite some recent downward corrections due to weather issues.

The next AMIS Market Monitor will be released on 5 November 2020.

Disclaimer

AMIS - Agricultural Market Information System published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 11:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:16aEASYJET : Gets a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:15aMalaysia's AirAsia to return planes to lessors, shrink fleet - CEO
RE
07:15aSUCCESSFUL PREMIERE : 5,000 compliance professionals sign up for the European Compliance & Ethics Conference / ECEC Award 2020 goes to Le Groupe La Poste
EQ
07:15aASML : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
07:15aKINGFISHER : Board Changes – Senior Independent Director
PU
07:14aROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
2NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack £75 billion mortgage mystery
3DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : continues to execute on its Better Bank plan – announces new Commerc..
4TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY : TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : – Q3 2020 Revenue Update
5SÜDZUCKER AG : SÜDZUCKER : Suedzucker's second-quarter earnings surge two-fold on sugar, biofuels strength

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group