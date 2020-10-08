Market Monitor October 2020

According to this month's report, production prospects for all AMIS crops are favourable, with some even heading for record output levels. Specifically, world maize output is expected to exceed the high 2019 level to a new record while the forecast for global wheat production has been raised to an all-time high on improved yield prospects in several key producing countries. As for rice, the latest figures confirm expectations of larger plantings translating into an annual production recovery this season to a fresh historical peak. In the case of soybeans, the prospective rebound of global production in 2020/21 is confirmed, despite some recent downward corrections due to weather issues.

The next AMIS Market Monitor will be released on 5 November 2020.