Market, Omicron risks pose new challenge for Fed policy pivot

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve
officials, having plotted what seemed a clear battle plan
against high inflation, must now contend with fresh signs the
coronavirus is again slowing the economy as well as markets
conspiring to tighten financial conditions faster than Fed
policymakers may have hoped.
The combination of economic data pulling in one direction
and investors in another could make the Fed's meeting next week
unexpectedly complex as policymakers try to balance continued
uncertainty over the health crisis against markets adjusting
fast around projections the Fed may need to act even more
aggressively against inflation.
The central bank has been clear interest rates will rise
this year - at its December meeting every official expected at
least one rate increase and half expected three - and that it
would also reduce its $9 trillion stock of assets as a second
means to tighten monetary policy. Next week's session was seen
allowing them to start refining the message of a likely initial
interest rate increase in March with a balance sheet reduction
later in the year.
But the stakes have gotten higher.
Data from payroll provider UKG showed shift work decreased
by 5% for the week ending Jan. 16 compared to the week before, a
sign coronavirus infections may produce another disappointing
employment report in January after job growth of just 199,000 https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-economy-idTRNIKBN2JH0AR
in December.
Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly rose to 286,000 the
week ending last Saturday, the highest level since mid-October.
While some of that is due to volatile seasonal patterns in
the data "this increase is much more about the hit from
Omicron," wrote Ian Shepherdson, chief economist with Pantheon
Macroeconomics. "It won’t last long...but the near-term path of
claims is now very unpredictable."
He said he now expects the January jobs report to show a
loss of 300,000 payroll positions and "we'd be surprised to see
much improvement in February," the last bit of jobs data the Fed
will get before a likely March decision to raise interest rates.
Recent retail spending data https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-economy-idTRNIKBN2JO1G9
were also disappointing and other real-time measures of
economic activity have dipped
"The recovery weakened a bit more" said Oxford Economics
economist Oren Klachkin. The firm's index of the recovery had
hit 100 in October before slipping in recent weeks.
Fed officials are hopeful the pandemic's drag on the economy
eases soon, and the daily pace of infections https://tmsnrt.rs/3FPZXio
does appear to be slowing.
But other risks to the recovery remain, including a decline
in federal government spending that has helped support household
disposable income throughout the pandemic.
The Fed is treating signs of sluggish growth "as temporary,
due entirely to Omicron-related disruptions," wrote Natixis
chief economist Joseph Lavorgna. "This would be a mistake. There
is going to be a historic tightening of fiscal conditions this
year...The hiking of interest rates into a growth slowdown
raises the risks" of Fed policy slowing growth even further and
perhaps triggering a recession.
MARKETS ABUZZ
At next week's two-day meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday the
challenge is to acknowledge the economic risks from the virus
without diminishing the commitment to fight inflation, or,
conversely, of coming off as so concerned about prices that
investors expect even stricter policies to come.
Investors, so far, have taken the Fed's consensus around
rate hikes and run with it. Interest rate futures markets
reflect strong odds for as many as five rate increases this year
of a quarter percentage point each, and real-world borrowing
costs for consumers looking to buy a home, corporations aiming
to raise capital and even the U.S. government have shot up as a
consequence. U.S. stocks have fallen sharply since the start of
the year as investors worry higher rates will hit technology and
growth shares.
Markets are abuzz with chatter that the central bank might
make history with its first half-point rate increase in more
than 20 years and rife with speculation it will begin to run
down its balance sheet more quickly than anticipated and tighten
credit conditions by yet another notch.
Even those Fed officials most concerned about inflation know
there are limits to how fast the central bank can move without
risking a backlash in financial markets that could slow spending
and hiring more than desired.
Asked about the possibility the Fed would raise rates by
half a percentage point in March as a sort of shock treatment
against inflation, Fed Governor Chris Waller said there was no
mood for that.
"We have not prepared markets for anything that dramatic,"
Waller told Bloomberg TV last week.
But the Fed is in a situation it has not confronted for a
long time - if ever - as it tries to lower inflation in an
environment when global supply chains may be in for an extended
readjustment, feeding higher prices through a channel beyond the
Fed's influence.
The current crop of policymakers, for a decade or more, have
been concerned mostly about inflation that was too low, with
virtually no experience in wrangling it lower.
