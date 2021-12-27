China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In mid-December 2021, according to the monitoring of the market prices of 50 kinds of important means of production in 9 categories in the national circulation field, the prices of 18 kinds of products increased, 27 kinds decreased, and 5 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early December 2021.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (December 11-20, 2021) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E) ton 4756.0 37.0 0.8 Wire ( Φ 6.5mm,HPB300) ton 4953.1 23.4 0.5 Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235) ton 5134.3 -1.7 0.0 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235) ton 4928.9 29.4 0.6 Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#) ton 5821.9 -17.0 -0.3 Angle Steel (5#) ton 5182.6 41.5 0.8 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 69064.3 -779.8 -1.1 Aluminum Ingot (A00) ton 19185.6 386.4 2.1 Lead Ingot (1#) ton 15454.2 332.3 2.2 Zinc Ingot (0#) ton 23548.3 405.8 1.8 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 536.6 -18.8 -3.4 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 852.2 16.3 1.9 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 2566.1 -47.8 -1.8 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 6714.5 297.4 4.6 Styrene (First Grade) ton 8242.8 190.9 2.4 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 9004.5 -84.7 -0.9 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 8554.0 39.2 0.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 8607.6 -381.4 -4.2 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 14583.3 -714.3 -4.7 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 7400.0 -18.8 -0.3 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 4717.6 -1396.3 -22.8 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 4970.3 -207.2 -4.0 Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 8211.1 -179.0 -2.1 Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 7973.0 -176.8 -2.2 Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard) ton 7373.8 -72.4 -1.0 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 8262.9 10.9 0.1 V. Coal Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 1984.2 -10.2 -0.5 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 801.7 -57.1 -6.6 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 926.7 -58.3 -5.9 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 1073.3 -86.1 -7.4 Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie) ton 1153.3 -91.1 -7.3 Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal) ton 2091.7 91.7 4.6 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 2478.5 0.0 0.0 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags) ton 577.4 -17.9 -3.0 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk) ton 520.9 -18.6 -3.4 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 2226.7 46.1 2.1 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (Japonica Rice) ton 3842.0 0.0 0.0 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2830.5 3.5 0.1 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 2632.6 -9.0 -0.3 Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 22075.8 229.3 1.0 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 16.3 -1.3 -7.4 Soybean ton 5533.9 -22.8 -0.4 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 3484.8 49.9 1.5 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 7872.2 -169.5 -2.1 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 2480.0 -21.6 -0.9 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 3272.5 -1.3 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 80250.0 0.0 0.0 IX. Forest Product Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF) piece 13605.6 -21.5 -0.2 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 5224.9 29.3 0.6 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 4532.1 -32.4 -0.7 Notes: Previous period was December 1-10, 2021.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 2000 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 300 trading markets in 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities).

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, instant messaging tools, e-mail and so on.

5. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.

6. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the months in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.