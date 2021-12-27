Log in
Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, December 11-20, 2021

12/27/2021 | 02:17am EST
China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In mid-December 2021, according to the monitoring of the market prices of 50 kinds of important means of production in 9 categories in the national circulation field, the prices of 18 kinds of products increased, 27 kinds decreased, and 5 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early December 2021.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation

(December 11-20, 2021)

Products

Units

Current Price (yuan)

Price Change over

Previous Period

(yuan)

±Rate(%)

I. Ferrous Metal

Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E)

ton

4756.0

37.0

0.8

Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300)

ton

4953.1

23.4

0.5

Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235)

ton

5134.3

-1.7

0.0

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235)

ton

4928.9

29.4

0.6

Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#)

ton

5821.9

-17.0

-0.3

Angle Steel (5#)

ton

5182.6

41.5

0.8

II. Nonferrous Metals

Electrolytic Copper (1#)

ton

69064.3

-779.8

-1.1

Aluminum Ingot (A00)

ton

19185.6

386.4

2.1

Lead Ingot (1#)

ton

15454.2

332.3

2.2

Zinc Ingot (0#)

ton

23548.3

405.8

1.8

III. Chemical Product

Sulfuric Acid (98%)

ton

536.6

-18.8

-3.4

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%)

ton

852.2

16.3

1.9

Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality)

ton

2566.1

-47.8

-1.8

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade)

ton

6714.5

297.4

4.6

Styrene (First Grade)

ton

8242.8

190.9

2.4

Polyethylene (LLDPE7042)

ton

9004.5

-84.7

-0.9

Polypropylene (T30S)

ton

8554.0

39.2

0.5

Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5)

ton

8607.6

-381.4

-4.2

Butadiene Rubber (BR9000)

ton

14583.3

-714.3

-4.7

Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F)

ton

7400.0

-18.8

-0.3

IV. Petroleum and Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas

ton

4717.6

-1396.3

-22.8

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

ton

4970.3

-207.2

-4.0

Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard)

ton

8211.1

-179.0

-2.1

Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard)

ton

7973.0

-176.8

-2.2

Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard)

ton

7373.8

-72.4

-1.0

Paraffin (58 # and A Half)

ton

8262.9

10.9

0.1

V. Coal

Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces)

ton

1984.2

-10.2

-0.5

Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie)

ton

801.7

-57.1

-6.6

Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie)

ton

926.7

-58.3

-5.9

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie)

ton

1073.3

-86.1

-7.4

Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie)

ton

1153.3

-91.1

-7.3

Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal)

ton

2091.7

91.7

4.6

Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke)

ton

2478.5

0.0

0.0

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags)

ton

577.4

-17.9

-3.0

Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk)

ton

520.9

-18.6

-3.4

Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm)

ton

2226.7

46.1

2.1

VII. Agricultural Products

Rice (Japonica Rice)

ton

3842.0

0.0

0.0

Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard)

ton

2830.5

3.5

0.1

Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,)

ton

2632.6

-9.0

-0.3

Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,)

ton

22075.8

229.3

1.0

Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed)

kg

16.3

-1.3

-7.4

Soybean

ton

5533.9

-22.8

-0.4

Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%)

ton

3484.8

49.9

1.5

Peanut (Oil Peanut)

ton

7872.2

-169.5

-2.1

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

Urea (Small Granule)

ton

2480.0

-21.6

-0.9

Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate)

ton

3272.5

-1.3

0.0

Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material)

ton

80250.0

0.0

0.0

IX. Forest Product

Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF)

piece

13605.6

-21.5

-0.2

Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp)

ton

5224.9

29.3

0.6

Corrugated Paper (High Strength)

ton

4532.1

-32.4

-0.7

Notes: Previous period was December 1-10, 2021.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 2000 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 300 trading markets in 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities).

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, instant messaging tools, e-mail and so on.

5. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.

6. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the months in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

Attached Table: Specifications of Market Price Monitoring Products of Important Means of Production in Circulation

Monitoring Products

Specifications

Explanation

I. Ferrous Metal

1

Rebar

Φ16-25mm,HRB400E

Yield Strength≥400mpa

2

Wire

Φ6.5mm,HPB300

Yield Strength≥300mpa

3

Ordinary Medium Plate

20mm,Q235

Yield Strength≥225mpa

4

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet

3mm,Q235

Yield Strength≥235mpa

5

Seamless Steel Pipe

219*6,20#

20# Steel, Yield Strength≥410mpa

6

Angle Steel

5#

Yield Strength≥235mpa

II. Nonferrous Metals

7

Electrolytic Copper

1#

Mass Fraction of Copper And Silver≥99.95%

8

Aluminum Ingot

A00

Mass Fraction of Aluminum≥99.7%

9

Lead Ingot

1#

Mass Fraction of Lead≥99.994%

10

Zinc Ingot

0#

Mass Fraction of Zinc≥99.995%

III. Chemical Product

11

Sulfuric Acid

98%

Mass Fraction of H2SO4≥98%

12

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda)

32%

Mass Fraction of NaOH≥32% Ionic Membrane

13

Methyl Alcohol

Superior Quality

Mass Fraction of Water≤0.10%

14

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene)

Industrial Grade

Benzene Purity≥99.8%

15

Styrene

First Grade

Purity≥99.5%

16

Polyethylene (LLDPE)

7042

Melt Index: 2.0±0.5g/10min

17

Polypropylene

T30S

Melt Index: 3.0±0.9g/10min

18

Polyvinyl Chloride

SG5

K-Value: 66-68

19

Butadiene Rubber

BR9000

Bulk, Oyster White, Ash Content≤0.20%

20

Polyester Filament

FDY150D/96F

150 Denier, AA Class

IV. Petroleum and Gas

21

Liquefied Natural Gas

LNG

Methane Content≥75%, Density≥430kg/m3

22

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

LPG

Saturated Vapor Pressure: 1380-1430kpa

23

Gasoline

95#

National Emission Standard VI

24

Gasoline

92#

National Emission Standard VI

25

Diesel Oil

0#

National Emission Standard VI

26

Paraffin

58 # and A Half

Melting Point No Lower Than 58

V. Coal

27

Anthracite

Washed, Medium Pieces

Volatile Matter8%

28

Ordinary Mixed Coal

4500 kilocalories

Mixed Coal of Shanxi Pulverized Coal And Lump Coal, Calorific Value: 4500 Kilocalorie

29

Shanxi Mixed Coal

5000 kilocalories

Mixed Coal of Better Quality, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie

30

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal

5500 kilocalories

Mixed Coal of High Quality, Calorific Value: 5500 Kilocalorie

31

Datong Mixed Coal

5800 kilocalories

Mixed Coal Originating In Datong, Calorific Value: 5800 Kilocalorie

32

Coking Coal

Main Coking Coal

Sulphur Content <1%

33

Coke

Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke

12.01%≤Ash Content≤13.50%

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

34

Ordinary Portland Cement

P.O 42.5 in Bags

Compressive Strength: 42.5mpa

35

Ordinary Portland Cement

P.O 42.5 in Bulk

Compressive Strength: 42.5mpa

36

Float Flat Glass

4.8-5mm

White Transparent Glass, 4.8-5mm Thick

VII. Agricultural Products

37

Rice

First-Class Japonica Rice

Impurity≤0.25%, Moisture≤15.5%

38

Wheat

Third-Class of National Standard)

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤12.5%

39

Corn

Second-Class of Yellow Corn

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤14.0%

40

Cotton (Ginned Cotton)

Third-Class of White Cotton

Fiber Length≥28mm,White Or Oyster White

41

Live Pig

External Triple Crossbreed

Pork Pig Cross Bred of Three Kinds of Foreign Pig

42

Soybean

Soya

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤13.0%

43

Soybean Meal

Crude Protein Content≥43%

Crude Protein≥43%, Moisture≤13.0%

44

Peanut

Oil Peanut

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤9.0%

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

45

Urea

Small Granule

Total Nitrogen≥46%, Moisture≤1.0%

46

Compound Fertilizer

Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate

NPK Contents: 45%

47

Pesticide (Glyphosate)

95% Technical Material

Mass Fraction Of Glyphosate≥95%

IX. Forest Product

48

Natural Rubber

Standard Rubber SCRWF

Impurity Content≤0.05%, Ash Content≤0.5%

49

Pulp

Bleached Chemical Pulp

Brightness≥80%, Viscosity≥600cm³/g

50

Corrugated Paper

High Strength

80-160g/m2

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of China published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 07:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
