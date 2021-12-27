Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, December 11-20, 2021

|
Attached Table: Specifications of Market Price Monitoring Products of Important Means of Production in Circulation
|
|
Monitoring Products
|
Specifications
|
Explanation
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Ferrous Metal
|
|
|
1
|
Rebar
|
Φ16-25mm,HRB400E
|
Yield Strength≥400mpa
|
2
|
Wire
|
Φ6.5mm,HPB300
|
Yield Strength≥300mpa
|
3
|
Ordinary Medium Plate
|
20mm,Q235
|
Yield Strength≥225mpa
|
4
|
Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet
|
3mm,Q235
|
Yield Strength≥235mpa
|
5
|
Seamless Steel Pipe
|
219*6,20#
|
20# Steel, Yield Strength≥410mpa
|
6
|
Angle Steel
|
5#
|
Yield Strength≥235mpa
|
|
II. Nonferrous Metals
|
|
|
7
|
Electrolytic Copper
|
1#
|
Mass Fraction of Copper And Silver≥99.95%
|
8
|
Aluminum Ingot
|
A00
|
Mass Fraction of Aluminum≥99.7%
|
9
|
Lead Ingot
|
1#
|
Mass Fraction of Lead≥99.994%
|
10
|
Zinc Ingot
|
0#
|
Mass Fraction of Zinc≥99.995%
|
|
III. Chemical Product
|
|
|
11
|
Sulfuric Acid
|
98%
|
Mass Fraction of H2SO4≥98%
|
12
|
Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda)
|
32%
|
Mass Fraction of NaOH≥32% Ionic Membrane
|
13
|
Methyl Alcohol
|
Superior Quality
|
Mass Fraction of Water≤0.10%
|
14
|
Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene)
|
Industrial Grade
|
Benzene Purity≥99.8%
|
15
|
Styrene
|
First Grade
|
Purity≥99.5%
|
16
|
Polyethylene (LLDPE)
|
7042
|
Melt Index: 2.0±0.5g/10min
|
17
|
Polypropylene
|
T30S
|
Melt Index: 3.0±0.9g/10min
|
18
|
Polyvinyl Chloride
|
SG5
|
K-Value: 66-68
|
19
|
Butadiene Rubber
|
BR9000
|
Bulk, Oyster White, Ash Content≤0.20%
|
20
|
Polyester Filament
|
FDY150D/96F
|
150 Denier, AA Class
|
|
IV. Petroleum and Gas
|
|
|
21
|
Liquefied Natural Gas
|
LNG
|
Methane Content≥75%, Density≥430kg/m3
|
22
|
Liquefied Petroleum Gas
|
LPG
|
Saturated Vapor Pressure: 1380-1430kpa
|
23
|
Gasoline
|
95#
|
National Emission Standard VI
|
24
|
Gasoline
|
92#
|
National Emission Standard VI
|
25
|
Diesel Oil
|
0#
|
National Emission Standard VI
|
26
|
Paraffin
|
58 # and A Half
|
Melting Point No Lower Than 58℃
|
|
V. Coal
|
|
|
27
|
Anthracite
|
Washed, Medium Pieces
|
Volatile Matter≤8%
|
28
|
Ordinary Mixed Coal
|
4500 kilocalories
|
Mixed Coal of Shanxi Pulverized Coal And Lump Coal, Calorific Value: 4500 Kilocalorie
|
29
|
Shanxi Mixed Coal
|
5000 kilocalories
|
Mixed Coal of Better Quality, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie
|
30
|
Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal
|
5500 kilocalories
|
Mixed Coal of High Quality, Calorific Value: 5500 Kilocalorie
|
31
|
Datong Mixed Coal
|
5800 kilocalories
|
Mixed Coal Originating In Datong, Calorific Value: 5800 Kilocalorie
|
32
|
Coking Coal
|
Main Coking Coal
|
Sulphur Content <1%
|
33
|
Coke
|
Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke
|
12.01%≤Ash Content≤13.50%
|
|
VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials
|
|
|
34
|
Ordinary Portland Cement
|
P.O 42.5 in Bags
|
Compressive Strength: 42.5mpa
|
35
|
Ordinary Portland Cement
|
P.O 42.5 in Bulk
|
Compressive Strength: 42.5mpa
|
36
|
Float Flat Glass
|
4.8-5mm
|
White Transparent Glass, 4.8-5mm Thick
|
|
VII. Agricultural Products
|
|
|
37
|
Rice
|
First-Class Japonica Rice
|
Impurity≤0.25%, Moisture≤15.5%
|
38
|
Wheat
|
Third-Class of National Standard)
|
Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤12.5%
|
39
|
Corn
|
Second-Class of Yellow Corn
|
Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤14.0%
|
40
|
Cotton (Ginned Cotton)
|
Third-Class of White Cotton
|
Fiber Length≥28mm,White Or Oyster White
|
41
|
Live Pig
|
External Triple Crossbreed
|
Pork Pig Cross Bred of Three Kinds of Foreign Pig
|
42
|
Soybean
|
Soya
|
Impurity≤1.0%，Moisture≤13.0%
|
43
|
Soybean Meal
|
Crude Protein Content≥43%
|
Crude Protein≥43%, Moisture≤13.0%
|
44
|
Peanut
|
Oil Peanut
|
Impurity≤1.0%，Moisture≤9.0%
|
|
VIII. Agricultural Means of Production
|
|
|
45
|
Urea
|
Small Granule
|
Total Nitrogen≥46%, Moisture≤1.0%
|
46
|
Compound Fertilizer
|
Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate
|
NPK Contents: 45%
|
47
|
Pesticide (Glyphosate)
|
95% Technical Material
|
Mass Fraction Of Glyphosate≥95%
|
|
IX. Forest Product
|
|
|
48
|
Natural Rubber
|
Standard Rubber SCRWF
|
Impurity Content≤0.05%, Ash Content≤0.5%
|
49
|
Pulp
|
Bleached Chemical Pulp
|
Brightness≥80%, Viscosity≥600cm³/g
|
50
|
Corrugated Paper
|
High Strength
|
80-160g/m2
|
|
|
|