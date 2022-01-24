Log in
Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, January 11-20, 2022

01/24/2022
China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In mid-January 2022, according to the monitoring of the market prices of 50 kinds of important means of production in 9 categories in the national circulation field, the prices of 32 kinds of products increased, 15 kinds decreased, and 3 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early January 2022.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation

(January 11-20, 2022)

Products

Units

Current Price (yuan)

Price Change over

Previous Period

(yuan)

±Rate(%)

I. Ferrous Metal

Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E)

ton

4679.8

38.4

0.8

Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300)

ton

4855.2

30.1

0.6

Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235)

ton

5015.0

-35.0

-0.7

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (4.75-11.5mm, Q235)

ton

4876.8

46.1

1.0

Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#)

ton

5753.2

-6.4

-0.1

Angle Steel (5#)

ton

5141.5

39.2

0.8

II. Nonferrous Metals

Electrolytic Copper (1#)

ton

70813.8

779.8

1.1

Aluminum Ingot (A00)

ton

21412.1

718.4

3.5

Lead Ingot (1#)

ton

15315.6

215.6

1.4

Zinc Ingot (0#)

ton

24850.0

436.0

1.8

III. Chemical Product

Sulfuric Acid (98%)

ton

474.5

-28.5

-5.7

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%)

ton

940.6

-35.8

-3.7

Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality)

ton

2400.8

33.8

1.4

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade)

ton

7552.5

271.5

3.7

Styrene (First Grade)

ton

8555.4

116.1

1.4

Polyethylene (LLDPE, Melt Index 2 Film Material)

ton

8817.7

16.7

0.2

Polypropylene (Wire Drawing Material)

ton

8333.3

33.0

0.4

Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5)

ton

8583.4

77.4

0.9

Butadiene Rubber (BR9000)

ton

13300.0

-443.3

-3.2

Polyester Filament (POY150D/48F)

ton

7709.4

304.4

4.1

IV. Petroleum and Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas

ton

4906.5

-166.4

-3.3

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

ton

5419.6

26.4

0.5

Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard)

ton

8373.6

307.3

3.8

Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard)

ton

8138.6

304.9

3.9

Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard)

ton

7417.0

85.9

1.2

Paraffin (58 # and A Half)

ton

8268.3

0.0

0.0

V. Coal

Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces)

ton

1965.0

-4.0

-0.2

Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie)

ton

701.3

126.3

22.0

Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie)

ton

833.8

112.8

15.6

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie)

ton

938.1

120.1

14.7

Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie)

ton

1009.4

125.4

14.2

Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal)

ton

2658.1

213.1

8.7

Coke (Quasi Primary Metallurgical Coke)

ton

3060.7

320.0

11.7

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags)

ton

522.1

-9.0

-1.7

Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk)

ton

474.9

-12.8

-2.6

Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm)

ton

2062.9

-22.5

-1.1

VII. Agricultural Products (Mainly Used for Processing)

Rice (Japonica Rice)

ton

3803.3

-1.7

0.0

Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard)

ton

2865.2

27.9

1.0

Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,)

ton

2623.0

-5.2

-0.2

Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,)

ton

22483.4

74.3

0.3

Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed)

kg

14.0

-1.0

-6.7

Soybean

ton

5506.7

-3.3

-0.1

Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%)

ton

3623.0

50.0

1.4

Peanut (Oil Peanut)

ton

7341.7

-183.3

-2.4

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

Urea (Small Granule)

ton

2563.3

70.8

2.8

Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate)

ton

3272.5

0.0

0.0

Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material)

ton

77875.0

-625.0

-0.8

IX. Forest Product

Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF)

piece

13993.8

223.8

1.6

Pulp (Imported Coniferous Pulp)

ton

6230.2

118.6

1.9

Corrugated Paper (AA Class 120g)

ton

3900.0

13.7

0.4

Note: Previous period was January 1-10, 2022.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 2000 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 300 trading markets in 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities).

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, instant messaging tools, e-mail and so on.

5. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.

6. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the months in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

Attached Table: Specifications of Market Price Monitoring Products of Important Means of Production in Circulation

Monitoring Products

Specifications

Explanation

I. Ferrous Metal

1

Rebar

Φ16-25mm,HRB400E

YieldStrength≥400mpa

2

Wire

Φ6.5mm,HPB300

YieldStrength≥300mpa

3

Ordinary Medium Plate

20mm,Q235

YieldStrength≥225mpa

4

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet

4.75-11.5mm, Q235

YieldStrength≥235mpa, Width1500mm

5

Seamless Steel Pipe

219*6,20#

20# Steel, YieldStrength≥410mpa

6

Angle Steel

5#

YieldStrength≥235mpa

II. Nonferrous Metals

7

Electrolytic Copper

1#

Mass Fraction of Copper And Silver≥99.95%

8

Aluminum Ingot

A00

Mass Fraction of Aluminum≥99.7%

9

Lead Ingot

1#

Mass Fraction of Lead≥99.994%

10

Zinc Ingot

0#

Mass Fraction ofZinc≥99.995%

III. Chemical Product

11

Sulfuric Acid

98%

Mass Fraction of H2SO4≥98%

12

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda)

32%

Mass Fraction of NaOH≥32% Ionic Membrane

13

Methyl Alcohol

Superior Quality

Mass Fraction of Water≤0.10%

14

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene)

Industrial Grade

Benzene Purity≥99.8%

15

Styrene

First Grade

Purity≥99.5%

16

Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Melt Index 2 Film Material

MeltIndex: 2.0±0.5g/10min

17

Polypropylene

Wire Drawing Material

MeltIndex: 3.0±0.9g/10min

18

Polyvinyl Chloride

SG5

K-Value: 66-68

19

Butadiene Rubber

BR9000

Bulk, Oyster White, AshContent≤0.20%

20

Polyester Filament

POY150D/48F

Half Light 167 DTS, AA Class

IV. Petroleum and Gas

21

Liquefied Natural Gas

LNG

MethaneContent≥75%, Density≥430kg/m3

22

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

LPG

SaturatedVaporPressure: 1380-1430kpa

23

Gasoline

95#

National Emission Standard VI

24

Gasoline

92#

National Emission Standard VI

25

Diesel Oil

0#

National Emission Standard VI

26

Paraffin

58 # and A Half

MeltingPoint No Lower Than 58

V. Coal

27

Anthracite

Washed, Medium Pieces

Volatile Matter8%

28

Ordinary Mixed Coal

4500 kilocalories

Mixed Coal of Shanxi Pulverized Coal And Lump Coal, Calorific Value: 4500 Kilocalorie

29

Shanxi Mixed Coal

5000 kilocalories

Mixed Coal of Better Quality, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie

30

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal

5500 kilocalories

Mixed Coal of High Quality, Calorific Value: 5500 Kilocalorie

31

Datong Mixed Coal

5800 kilocalories

Mixed Coal Originating In Datong, Calorific Value: 5800 Kilocalorie

32

Coking Coal

Main Coking Coal

Sulphur Content <1%

33

Coke

Quasi Primary Metallurgical Coke

12.01%≤AshContent≤13.50%

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

34

Ordinary Portland Cement

P.O 42.5 in Bags

CompressiveStrength: 42.5mpa

35

Ordinary Portland Cement

P.O 42.5 in Bulk

CompressiveStrength: 42.5mpa

36

Float Flat Glass

4.8-5mm

White TransparentGlass, 4.8-5mm Thick

VII. Agricultural Products

37

Rice

First-Class Japonica Rice

Impurity≤0.25%, Moisture≤15.5%

38

Wheat

Third-Class of National Standard)

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤12.5%

39

Corn

Second-Class of Yellow Corn

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤14.0%

40

Cotton (Ginned Cotton)

Third-Class of White Cotton

FiberLength≥28mm,White Or Oyster White

41

Live Pig

External Triple Crossbreed

Pork Pig Cross Bred of Three Kinds of Foreign Pig

42

Soybean

Soya

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤13.0%

43

Soybean Meal

Crude Protein Content≥43%

CrudeProtein≥43%, Moisture≤13.0%

44

Peanut

Oil Peanut

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤9.0%

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

45

Urea

Small Granule

TotalNitrogen≥46%, Moisture≤1.0%

46

Compound Fertilizer

Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate

NPK Contents: 45%

47

Pesticide (Glyphosate)

95% Technical Material

Mass Fraction Of Glyphosate≥95%

IX. Forest Product

48

Natural Rubber

Standard Rubber SCRWF

Impurity Content≤0.05%, Ash Content≤0.5%

49

Pulp

Imported Coniferous Pulp

Tensile Index≥85.ON·m/g, Burst Index≥6.5KPa·m2/g, Tearing Index≥9.0mN·m2/g

50

Corrugated Paper

AA Class 120g

150±5g/m2

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of China published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 07:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
