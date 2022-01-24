China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

In mid-January 2022, according to the monitoring of the market prices of 50 kinds of important means of production in 9 categories in the national circulation field, the prices of 32 kinds of products increased, 15 kinds decreased, and 3 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early January 2022.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (January 11-20, 2022) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E) ton 4679.8 38.4 0.8 Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300) ton 4855.2 30.1 0.6 Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235) ton 5015.0 -35.0 -0.7 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (4.75-11.5mm, Q235) ton 4876.8 46.1 1.0 Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#) ton 5753.2 -6.4 -0.1 Angle Steel (5#) ton 5141.5 39.2 0.8 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 70813.8 779.8 1.1 Aluminum Ingot (A00) ton 21412.1 718.4 3.5 Lead Ingot (1#) ton 15315.6 215.6 1.4 Zinc Ingot (0#) ton 24850.0 436.0 1.8 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 474.5 -28.5 -5.7 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 940.6 -35.8 -3.7 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 2400.8 33.8 1.4 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 7552.5 271.5 3.7 Styrene (First Grade) ton 8555.4 116.1 1.4 Polyethylene (LLDPE, Melt Index 2 Film Material) ton 8817.7 16.7 0.2 Polypropylene (Wire Drawing Material) ton 8333.3 33.0 0.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 8583.4 77.4 0.9 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 13300.0 -443.3 -3.2 Polyester Filament (POY150D/48F) ton 7709.4 304.4 4.1 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 4906.5 -166.4 -3.3 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 5419.6 26.4 0.5 Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 8373.6 307.3 3.8 Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 8138.6 304.9 3.9 Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard) ton 7417.0 85.9 1.2 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 8268.3 0.0 0.0 V. Coal Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 1965.0 -4.0 -0.2 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 701.3 126.3 22.0 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 833.8 112.8 15.6 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 938.1 120.1 14.7 Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie) ton 1009.4 125.4 14.2 Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal) ton 2658.1 213.1 8.7 Coke (Quasi Primary Metallurgical Coke) ton 3060.7 320.0 11.7 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags) ton 522.1 -9.0 -1.7 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk) ton 474.9 -12.8 -2.6 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 2062.9 -22.5 -1.1 VII. Agricultural Products (Mainly Used for Processing) Rice (Japonica Rice) ton 3803.3 -1.7 0.0 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2865.2 27.9 1.0 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 2623.0 -5.2 -0.2 Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 22483.4 74.3 0.3 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 14.0 -1.0 -6.7 Soybean ton 5506.7 -3.3 -0.1 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 3623.0 50.0 1.4 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 7341.7 -183.3 -2.4 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 2563.3 70.8 2.8 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 3272.5 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 77875.0 -625.0 -0.8 IX. Forest Product Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF) piece 13993.8 223.8 1.6 Pulp (Imported Coniferous Pulp) ton 6230.2 118.6 1.9 Corrugated Paper (AA Class 120g) ton 3900.0 13.7 0.4 Note: Previous period was January 1-10, 2022.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 2000 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 300 trading markets in 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities).

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, instant messaging tools, e-mail and so on.

5. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.

6. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the months in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.