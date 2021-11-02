Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Market Study Reveals 89% of Companies Struggle with Data and System Integration; Driving iPaaS Adoption

11/02/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IDG and TeamDynamix joint study finds 66% of companies will invest in iPaaS to address data integration and automation challenges; another 27% already have.

A market study conducted by IDG and TeamDynamix examined challenges and opportunities related to enterprise integration and automation. Findings indicate that companies need to sync data and build automation between hundreds of applications without point-to-point integration. Most organizations (89%) say they currently have a data integration backlog, regardless of whether integrations are handled completely in-house or with the help of third parties.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005932/en/

Leverage the TeamDynamix iPaaS platform with pre-built connectors and workflow templates. This onboarding template is to create a workflow to reduce the manual steps associated with onboarding a new employee. Easily create user accounts and kick-off tickets to provision hardware, building access, and even a welcome text! (Photo: Business Wire)

Leverage the TeamDynamix iPaaS platform with pre-built connectors and workflow templates. This onboarding template is to create a workflow to reduce the manual steps associated with onboarding a new employee. Easily create user accounts and kick-off tickets to provision hardware, building access, and even a welcome text! (Photo: Business Wire)

“Organizations simply cannot keep up with the integrations they need as new applications are introduced or swapped out, and as resources turn over,” says Andrew Graf, Chief Product Officer at TeamDynamix. “The struggle is to keep up with the pace and to sustain the integrations.” The study reveals that 27% of companies have already invested in iPaaS and another 66% have plans to do so in the next 12 – 24 months.

Results suggest that iPaaS - Integration Platform as a Service is the way of the future, a foundation for digital transformation. According to Gartner, iPaaS is one of the fastest-growing enterprise software market segments. The global iPaaS market is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2024. “Organizations are turning to iPaaS,” Graf says. “It’s the only viable method of synchronizing data and building automations between all of these tools.”

Respondents cite many potential benefits:

  • Better security (78%)
  • Seamless addition of new integrations (78%)
  • Better visibility into LOB integration activity (71%)
  • Reduced burden on IT teams (70%)
  • Ability to easily add automation rules (63%)

TeamDynamix offers a low-cost way forward. Using iPaaS, companies leverage a library of pre-built connectors to common platforms such as Workday, DocuSign, Salesforce, Ellucian Banner, and hundreds more. With a visual flow builder, users can create workflows or synchronize data without any coding or scripting.

About TeamDynamix

Work better together. Our philosophy is that technology should be easy to use, own, and operate – so we put IT Service Management (ITSM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM), and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) together – on one, simple, codeless platform. From there, we focused on enterprise connectivity and workflow with a full enterprise integration platform – iPaaS. Life is complicated enough… we make it easier.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aAcouSort launches its first OEM product AcouPlasma
AQ
11:18aBausano Celebrates Its Decades-long Strategic PVC Production Partnership with Roscom Inc.
BU
11:17aWorld shares hit new record, dollar gains before Fed decision
RE
11:17aSouth Africa's rand falls, local polls results awaited
RE
11:17aLCI INDUSTRIES MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:17aCarnival Corporation Named One of World's Top Companies for Women
PR
11:16aADDvise receives order worth USD 1.8 million
AQ
11:16aBiolinq Raises $100 Million, Unveils Micro-Sensing Technology in the Skin
BU
11:16aCollege Students' Demand for Virtual Mental Health Care Has Quadrupled Since the Fall Semester Began, New Data Reveals
BU
11:16aRead-With-Me Books Publishes New Illustrated Book 'I'll Go Rhythm' That Takes a Child's Look at the Complicated World of Social Media Algorithms
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1The U.S. Federal Reserve's take on greening the economy: Not our job
2China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
3Maersk expands air freight with new Boeing planes, logistics firm acqui..
4Fresenius 3Q Net Profit Rose Despite Pandemic Drag on Medical Care Unit
5Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle...

HOT NEWS