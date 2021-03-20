Log in
Market Study for Malaysia : Plastics Circularity Opportunities and Barriers

03/20/2021 | 08:19pm EDT
Abstract Plastics are an integral and important part of the global and Malaysian economy. Since the 1950's, the use of plastic products globally has expanded twenty-fold, reaching 360 million tons in 2018 due to their low cost, various functional properties, durability and wide range of applications. In Malaysia, the plastic industry contributed RM 30.98 billion (USD 7.23 billion) to the national economy, representing 4.7% of Malaysia's GDP, in 2018. Mismanaged plastic waste has growing economic and environmental consequences. Malaysia is playing an active role at the regional level and setting ambitious national goals. This study addresses a critical need for a market assessment of the plastics value chain in Malaysia.
Citation
'World Bank Group. 2021. Market Study for Malaysia : Plastics Circularity Opportunities and Barriers. Marine Plastics Series;. World Bank, Washington, DC. © World Bank. https://openknowledge.worldbank.org/handle/10986/35296 License: CC BY 3.0 IGO.'
Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 00:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
