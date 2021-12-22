Market Talks: Cade authorised Petrobras to buy regasified LNG. What happens now?

Author Argus

Turbulence within global natural gas markets has seen high prices and increased demand, resulting in anti-trust watchdog Cade authorising Petrobras to buy gas from the Bahia Terminal.

This has raised the question: does the decision delay competition in the natural gas market in Brazil in 2022?



Join Camila Dias, Argus Brazil Bureau Chief, and Flávia Pierry, Natural Gas and Power Editor, as they discuss both this subject and the effects the Cade decision will likely have on the market.

Podcast episode is in Portuguese