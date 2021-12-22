Log in
Market Talks: Cade authorised Petrobras to buy regasified LNG. What happens now?

12/22/2021 | 06:33am EST
Author Argus

Turbulence within global natural gas markets has seen high prices and increased demand, resulting in anti-trust watchdog Cade authorising Petrobras to buy gas from the Bahia Terminal.

This has raised the question: does the decision delay competition in the natural gas market in Brazil in 2022?

Join Camila Dias, Argus Brazil Bureau Chief, and Flávia Pierry, Natural Gas and Power Editor, as they discuss both this subject and the effects the Cade decision will likely have on the market.

Stay connected with the natural gas and energy markets

Podcast episode is in Portuguese

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 11:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
