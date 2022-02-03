Log in
Market Talks: Perspective for Brazil's electricity sector in 2022

02/03/2022 | 03:11pm EST
Author Argus

Brazil has skirted the risk of a power shortage by very little in 2021. What about 2022? Will the country be risk-free from power shortage?

Join Camila Dias, Argus Brazil Bureau Chief, and Flávia Pierry, Natural Gas and Power Editor. They talk about the perspectives for the electricity sector in 2022.

Stay in touch with the gas and power markets. Click here.

Podcast episode is in Portuguese.

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 20:10:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
