Market Talks: Perspective for Brazil's electricity sector in 2022

Brazil has skirted the risk of a power shortage by very little in 2021. What about 2022? Will the country be risk-free from power shortage?

Join Camila Dias, Argus Brazil Bureau Chief, and Flávia Pierry, Natural Gas and Power Editor. They talk about the perspectives for the electricity sector in 2022.

Podcast episode is in Portuguese.