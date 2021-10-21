Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Market Talks: The last public biodiesel auction and the race to the open market

10/21/2021 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Author Argus

Join Camila Dias, Argus Brazil Bureau Chief, and Alexandre Melo, Argus Brazil Motor Fuels reporter, who discuss the last public auction for biodiesel and how distributors are changing their strategies to buy biodiesel amid the market opening expected in January, 2022.

Stay connected with the biofuels market.

(Podcast episode is in Portuguese.)

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 09:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:11aNATIONAL GRID : Allianz-Reserving energy - what's in STOR?
AQ
05:10aEASYJET : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
05:10aRYANAIR HLDGS : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:10aLUFTHANSA AG : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
05:10aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : drives digital transformation and sustainability through a suite of Software solutions
AQ
05:10aEURONET WORLDWIDE : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:10aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Experts at Schneider Electric's summit pushes for digital solutions across health infra
AQ
05:10aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : equips Athenee Palace Hilton Hotel with new EcoStruxure Building Management solutions for comfort and safety
AQ
05:10aIAG : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
05:09aTESLA : German plant hits snag as public consultation repeated
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China ..
2Nel ASA: Third quarter 2021 financial results
3Tesla says new factories will need time to ramp up, posts record revenu..
4Intrum : Report Q321 Eng
5Australia's South32 says Q1 met coal output drops 15%, sees prices risi..

HOT NEWS