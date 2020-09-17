Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Market Trend Analysis Engagement Helps a US Energy Sector Client Substantially Reduce Production Costs | Infiniti's Recent Client Engagement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 11:28am EDT

As the demand for low-carbon economies increases, the US has established itself as one of the world’s most attractive markets in the energy sector. However, to successfully grow with the market, companies need to identify and adapt to the upcoming trends that will influence change in the US energy sector. Additionally, companies need to identify hidden opportunities in the market and keep a close watch on industry updates to succeed in the long-run. Infiniti’s market trend analysis engagement enables companies to identify and prepare for current and upcoming trends in the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005628/en/

Market Trend Analysis Engagement for a US Energy Sector Client: Our Approach (Graphic: Business Wire)

Market Trend Analysis Engagement for a US Energy Sector Client: Our Approach (Graphic: Business Wire)

To leverage Infiniti’s expertise in identifying and strategizing for the upcoming market trends and ideal market opportunities in the US energy sector, request a free proposal.

“The United States is a leader in the production, supply, and consumption of energy. To meet the current energy transition, companies will need to adapt to the trends that will shape the energy sector in the coming years,” says an energy sector expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, an energy company based out of the United States, sought to carry out a market trend analysis to stay informed about current and long-term forecasts of the market. The company produces electricity from clean energy sources, including wind, solar, hydropower, geothermal, and nuclear power. The energy sector client wanted to gain a clear perspective of current energy trends, identify energy resources utilized by leading US-based companies, and evaluate factors influencing customers’ decisions. Therefore, they chose to leverage Infiniti’s market trend analysis engagement. Additionally, within the five-week engagement, the energy sector client also sought to identify cost-effective technologies to prevent costly outages and identify digital technologies gaining popularity in the US energy sector.

Our Approach:

Infiniti’s trend analysis experts developed a comprehensive three-phased approach to assist the energy sector client. The approach included the following:

  • Market intelligence engagement to assess the company’s profitability and identify business gaps
  • Market trend analysis to identify the latest trends in the US energy sector
  • Market scanning and monitoring to stay on top of market changes and industry developments

Business Outcome:

By leveraging Infiniti’s market trend analysis engagement, the energy sector client successfully adapted to market trends and identified the factors that affected their profit margins. Additionally, by investing in cost-effective technologies like smart grids, they prevented costly outages and reduced energy waste. With the insights of the experts, the client also successfully identified and adopted digital technologies gaining popularity in the US energy sector.

Additionally, the energy sector client was able to:

  • Improve customer satisfaction, and increase revenues by investing in digital technologies
  • Decrease CO2 emissions
  • Reduce production costs by 27%

Speak to industry experts to gain in-depth insights into the importance of a market trend analysis engagement in a market as dynamic and competitive as the US energy sector.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:49aBPCE : Mise à disposition du deuxième amendement au document d'enregistrement universel 2019 du Groupe BPCE
GL
11:48aEnel gets binding bid from Macquarie for its Open Fiber stake
RE
11:47aKESKO OYJ : Corporation issues a positive profit warning thanks to stronger than anticipated sales and improved outlook for the remainder of the year
AQ
11:46aPAYPAL : Square's new products target business banking
AQ
11:46aKESKO OYJ : Corporation changes the consolidation method of Senukai in 's consolidated financial statements from a subsidiary to a joint venture from 1 July 2020 onwards
AQ
11:46aVELCAN HOLDINGS : AMENDMENT OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME LAUNCHED ON 13th MARCH 2020
AQ
11:46aOXURION : Business Update - H1 2020
AQ
11:46aKBC GROUP : Koenraad Debackere takes up his term of office as Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Group NV on 1 November 2020
AQ
11:46aHOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : Signs a 5-year Contract for the Commercialization of Its Cements Forlow-carbon Prefabricated Systems
BU
11:46aKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Octane Receivables Trust 2020-1
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : 'Project Botticelli' takes shape as LSE board examines Borsa bids
3GRENKE AG : GRENKE AG: GRENKE announces statements on short seller attacks
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group