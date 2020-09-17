Market Trend Analysis Engagement Helps a US Energy Sector Client Substantially Reduce Production Costs | Infiniti's Recent Client Engagement

As the demand for low-carbon economies increases, the US has established itself as one of the world’s most attractive markets in the energy sector. However, to successfully grow with the market, companies need to identify and adapt to the upcoming trends that will influence change in the US energy sector. Additionally, companies need to identify hidden opportunities in the market and keep a close watch on industry updates to succeed in the long-run. Infiniti’s market trend analysis engagement enables companies to identify and prepare for current and upcoming trends in the market.

To leverage Infiniti’s expertise in identifying and strategizing for the upcoming market trends and ideal market opportunities in the US energy sector, request a free proposal.

“The United States is a leader in the production, supply, and consumption of energy. To meet the current energy transition, companies will need to adapt to the trends that will shape the energy sector in the coming years,” says an energy sector expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, an energy company based out of the United States, sought to carry out a market trend analysis to stay informed about current and long-term forecasts of the market. The company produces electricity from clean energy sources, including wind, solar, hydropower, geothermal, and nuclear power. The energy sector client wanted to gain a clear perspective of current energy trends, identify energy resources utilized by leading US-based companies, and evaluate factors influencing customers’ decisions. Therefore, they chose to leverage Infiniti’s market trend analysis engagement. Additionally, within the five-week engagement, the energy sector client also sought to identify cost-effective technologies to prevent costly outages and identify digital technologies gaining popularity in the US energy sector.

Our Approach:

Infiniti’s trend analysis experts developed a comprehensive three-phased approach to assist the energy sector client. The approach included the following:

Market intelligence engagement to assess the company’s profitability and identify business gaps

Market trend analysis to identify the latest trends in the US energy sector

Market scanning and monitoring to stay on top of market changes and industry developments

Business Outcome:

By leveraging Infiniti’s market trend analysis engagement, the energy sector client successfully adapted to market trends and identified the factors that affected their profit margins. Additionally, by investing in cost-effective technologies like smart grids, they prevented costly outages and reduced energy waste. With the insights of the experts, the client also successfully identified and adopted digital technologies gaining popularity in the US energy sector.

Additionally, the energy sector client was able to:

Improve customer satisfaction, and increase revenues by investing in digital technologies

Decrease CO2 emissions

Reduce production costs by 27%

Speak to industry experts to gain in-depth insights into the importance of a market trend analysis engagement in a market as dynamic and competitive as the US energy sector.

