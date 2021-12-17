Market changes prompt re-think of Asia LNG-TTF linkage

A shift in buying patterns of northeast Asian LNG consumers and greater political uncertainty in Europe could set the stage for more volatile LNG spot prices, prompting seismic shifts in the ways that Asian and European price indexes relate to each other.

Asian LNG prices have traditionally been the price ceiling for LNG, given that northeast Asia consistently accounts for more than 70pc of global LNG buying activity, according to data from LNG importers' association GIIGNL. But low underground gas storage inventories in Europe throughout most of 2021 pushed European importers to compete directly with northeast Asian buyers for spot market supply, resulting in increasingly erratic spreads between the two regions.

Prior to 2021, the widest premium the front half-month ANEA price, the Argus assessment for spot LNG deliveries to northeast Asia, stood over the Dutch TTF front-month price was at $3.175/mn Btu on 30 October 2020. The only exception to this was when prices in northeast Asia hit an unprecedented high of $39.72/mn Btu on 13 January 2021, putting it at a whopping $30.72/mn Btu premium over the TTF.

Recent months have seen spreads between the TTF and ANEA widen to as much as $8.54/mn Btu on 8 October, with the ANEA at a premium to the TTF. Since late last week on 10 December, the TTF had flipped to be priced as a premium to the ANEA. The TTF was last priced at a premium of $4.31/mn Btu to the ANEA when both prices were last assessed on 16 December. All these may be early indications of a structural shift in the LNG market that may be sustained for years to come. The TTF-ANEA spread averaged at $4.71/mn Btu in November.

For much of 2021, LNG market participants have seen Asian LNG prices track TTF movements because of the seemingly unique gas storage situation that has emerged in Europe. But the past week has proven that the actual reality is a lot more complex.

The TTF front-month price surged to a new high of $44.76/mn Btu for January on 16 December, amid colder weather forecasts in Europe, and the news that German energy regulator Bnetza will not make a decision on certification of the operator of Gazprom's 55bn m³/yr Nord Stream 2 pipeline before the second half of next year. On the same day, the front-half month of ANEA stood at $39.51/mn Btu, up by $5.26/mn Btu a week ago. This surge happened as sellers raised offers in response to the TTF jump, even as consumers cited ample spot availability for both January and February deliveries. Consumers in northeast Asia are also well-stocked, having done their winter restocking months in advance, even before the start of the winter season. The bid-offer spread also widened to as much as $6/mn Btu as Asian buyers retreated further amid the rally, as compared to a maximum of $1/mn Btu a week ago.

With this new normal as background, market participants have found themselves increasingly divided over the question of how the TTF and the ANEA should relate to each other.

Some have pointed out that Asian prices should stay below TTF levels given the difference in fundamentals, but not significantly lower. Should Asian prices end up at a big discount to the TTF, European buyers may capitalise on the situation and buy LNG cargoes for delivery to Asia, and then get the cargoes to be delivered from Asia to Europe. The indirect demand for deliveries to Asia will support Asian prices as well in the long term.

Another factor worth mention is that of shipping rates. LNG shipping rates had also been extremely high in the past few months, tapering off only more recently. This meant that LNG buyers in Asia had to pay strong premiums to the TTF in order to ensure that cargoes will continue flowing to Asia instead of Europe. Only strong premiums would be able to cover the higher shipping costs associated with delivering Atlantic-sourced cargoes to the relatively further Pacific basin than to Europe. This has further contributed to the widening spread between the TTF and ANEA prices.

The ARV3 - the Argus round-voyage assessment for tri-fuel diesel-electric carriers shipping from the USGC to northeast Asia - was last assessed at $245,000/d on 16 December, down from $273,000/d on 3 December.

Domestic trucked LNG prices in China paint a picture that many might argue is much closer to the reality in Asia.

Tanktop issues at many receiving terminals in China have resulted in sellers lowering offers to attract more buyers so that stockpiles can be reduced. Price movements for domestic trucked LNG in second-half November were more mixed, with prices moving at 300-500 yuan/t ($47.10-78.49/t) across all regions. Prices have plunged throughout the whole of first-half December, by an average of Yn1,700-2,000/t.

Chinese LNG consumers have stocked up more aggressively this winter season to avoid getting caught short should temperatures fall lower than expected over the winter. The three state-controlled national oil companies have been filling their storage facilities with LNG way in advance, with some facilities even being able to hit injection targets ahead of schedule. Eventually, milder-than-expected weather meant that LNG use was very much limited, resulting in the tanktop issues now.

With more factors and more complicated issues at play, the relationship between the TTF and the ANEA are likely to become even more dynamic and fraught down the line.

By Rou Urn Lee