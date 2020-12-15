Market for green bonds in Sweden growing rapidly

Green bonds are an example of a financial instrument that gives investors the potential to place capital in more sustainable investments and in this way support a transition to a less fossil-based economy. It is important for the continued development of the market for green bonds to have clear and common definitions of what are green and brown projects, and for investors to have good access to climate-related information. This is also a pre-condition for investors to be able to steer capital from brown to green operations more effectively. Attachments Original document

