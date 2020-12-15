Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Market for green bonds in Sweden growing rapidly

12/15/2020 | 04:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Green bonds are an example of a financial instrument that gives investors the potential to place capital in more sustainable investments and in this way support a transition to a less fossil-based economy. It is important for the continued development of the market for green bonds to have clear and common definitions of what are green and brown projects, and for investors to have good access to climate-related information. This is also a pre-condition for investors to be able to steer capital from brown to green operations more effectively.

Disclaimer

Sveriges Riksbank published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 09:36:08 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
04:55aJD COM : to Add Home Appliance Flagship in Suzhou
PU
04:55aJINHUI SHIPPING AND TRANSPORTATION : Agreement signed - disposal of a vessel
AQ
04:53aVolkswagen shares gain as power struggle ends - for now
RE
04:53aSUEZ : Icon News The RATP Group deploys a digital solution with SUEZ to improve the environmental performance of its network and heritage
PU
04:52aVaccine impact on moribund oil demand is several months away - IEA
RE
04:51aQUADPACK INDUSTRIES S A : Beauty trends to watch in 2021
PU
04:51aMAREL : Staying close during challenging times
PU
04:49aVaccine impact on moribund oil demand is several months away - IEA
RE
04:49aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (16TA)
PU
04:49aOUTOKUMPU &NDASH; MANAGER TRANSACTION : Thomas Anstots
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs
2ADIDAS AG : Adidas exploring strategic options, including sale, for Reebok
3U.S. Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Reorganizes Management Board
5MODERNA, INC. : Moderna COVID-19 vaccine documents accessed in EMA cyberattack

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ