Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
MarketScreener's World Press Review : March 9, 2022
We've gone through the financial press across the world today, to offer you the best bits!
Today's press review includes
McDonald's, Starbucks, Yum Brands, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Unilever, Levi's, General Electric, L'Oréal, Uniper, Shell, Danone, Crédit Suisse, Apollo Global management, Lego, Apple & Intel, Microsoft & Activision, Uber, Lyft, Doordash, Google & Mandiant, Visa & Mastercard, Rivian, XPO logistics,and Ana Holdings.
VIDEO
© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change Last 1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 0.60% 81.03
21.79%
ALPHABET INC. 0.57% 2542.09
-12.25%
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 1.45% 2198.5
-9.88%
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 2.97% 60.02
-17.13%
APPLE INC. -1.17% 157.44
-11.34%
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC 6.39% 42.3
-18.99%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 6.48% 7.074
-25.16%
DANONE 5.05% 49.885
-13.02%
DOORDASH, INC. 6.45% 85.01
-42.91%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 3.24% 88.15
-6.69%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.38% 47.5
-7.77%
L'ORÉAL 4.84% 344.25
-21.26%
LEGOCHEM BIOSCIENCES, INC. 3.96% 44650
-19.98%
LYFT, INC. 5.97% 36.54
-14.49%
MANDIANT, INC. -2.00% 22.04
25.66%
MASTERCARD, INC. 0.45% 314.33
-12.91%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -0.69% 222.79
-16.89%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.10% 275.85
-17.98%
PEPSICO, INC. -2.82% 157.87
-9.12%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -0.52% 42.21
-59.29%
SHELL PLC -1.61% 24.095
26.83%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -0.54% 84
-28.19%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 7.60% 30.74
-26.69%
UNILEVER PLC 1.65% 3392.312
-15.44%
UNIPER SE 10.90% 19.74
-57.42%
VISA, INC. 0.53% 191.71
-11.54%
XPO LOGISTICS, INC. 2.72% 61.93
-20.02%
YUM BRANDS 1.71% 115.24
-18.41%