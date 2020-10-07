Log in
Marketing Veteran & Innovator Rishad Tobaccowala Joins Popular Pays Advisory Board

10/07/2020 | 01:06pm EDT

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular Pays, a leading influencer marketing & content creation platform, is excited to announce that Rishad Tobaccowala has joined their advisory board.

Throughout his 40 year tenure in advertising, Rishad has been a leader in next-generation trends and technology. Most notably, he founded Starcom IP and Giant Step, led innovation at VivaKi, helped launch SMG Search, Denuo, and Play, and ultimately served as Chief Growth Officer and Chief Strategist of Publicis Groupe, the world's third largest communication firm employing 80,000 people. Rishad has also been the Chairman of DigitasLBi and Razorfish, two of the premier marketing transformation agencies in the world, and has served as a member of the management committee and Directoire of Publicis Groupe. Since leaving his full-time post with Publicis Groupe earlier this year, he has transitioned to a Senior Advisor for the Groupe and shifted his focus to speaking and writing, notably, publishing his first book: Restoring the Soul of Business: Staying Human in the Age of Data.

The addition of Tobaccowala to the advisory board validates and advances Popular Pays' vision of the future of marketing - a combination of workflow software, expert service, and a specialized and remote network of creators. As a champion for change, innovation, and re-invention and a firm believer in maintaining a humanistic approach in a digital culture, Tobaccowala is well aligned with Popular Pays' core values and will be an invaluable addition to the company.

"Popular Pays is an intriguing mix of a digital technology platform and a community of creative artists working on the most popular network of all time, which I call the People's Network," said Tobaccowala. "Today this network comprises major social media platforms, gaming platforms, YouTube and more. Popular Pays allows the power of an individual's creativity to be unleashed on the most scaled networks in ways that benefit both marketers and content creators."

Rishad is anchoring the Popular Pays advisory board, founded to help brands and agencies navigate the future of content creation and advertising. "We couldn't think of a better person to start it with" says CEO of Popular Pays Corbett Drummey. "We're entering a period of tremendous change for brands, agencies, and their communities. But as the consummate futurist, Rishad is always thinking about how to embrace change to secure positive outcomes, and he knows how to lead people and organizations through that process. Together we believe we can transform how the industry approaches content creation and distribution in this new agile and remote era."

Drummey is aiming to add at least two more industry leaders to the Popular Pays advisory board in the next year.

About Popular Pays
Making an impact means having great content, and lots of it. Popular Pays' software allows you to connect with creators, collaborate on content, and track your work one-to-one or at scale. Their solutions make it easy for brands to quickly and efficiently generate a library of high-quality authentic content for influencer marketing or for the brand's use in owned or paid advertising.

Popular Pays is the most popular software solution to collaborate with influencers and content creators as rated on G2 crowd. They are Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest Marketing Partners with access to first-party network data. They are headquartered in Chicago, with sister offices in New York City and Los Angeles.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketing-veteran--innovator-rishad-tobaccowala-joins-popular-pays-advisory-board-301147933.html

SOURCE Popular Pays


© PRNewswire 2020
