Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Marketmind: A 'bad news is good news' kind of day?

10/07/2022 | 06:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Career center reopens for in-person appointments in Kentucky

This week a lot of "bad news is good news" (or vice versa) talk has been banded around markets -- and with good reason. 

Think about Tuesday's biggest single-day rally in two years on the S&P 500 stock index aided by news that U.S. job openings fell by the most in nearly 2-1/2 years in August.

The idea here being that any signs of slowing growth (especially in the labour market) is perceived as good news for markets as it would suggest the hawkish Federal Reserve could be getting a step closer to the long-awaited dovish pivot.

And so cue Friday's non-farm payrolls report at 1230 GMT.

The U.S. economy likely generated 250,000 new jobs last month versus 315,000 in August, economists polled by Reuters forecast.

While that would be the weakest reading since December 2020, it would be way above the monthly average of 167,000 in the 2010s. Estimates for payrolls growth ranged from as low as 127,000 to as high as 375,000.

Also watch the average earnings number for September, forecast to rise 5.1% year-on-year. Arguably, this is a more important number for markets as wage inflation is where second-round effects come from.

And wage inflation could stay high if jobs growth continues. So even if payrolls comes in weaker-than-expected but stays above its average, investors might see that as a sign that the Fed will stay its course on aggressive rate hikes.

The tone in world stocks markets meanwhile is generally downbeat heading into payrolls.

Stock futures point to a weak open on Wall Street and European and Asian markets were softer -- led by semiconductor firms after weak earnings and forecasts from Samsung and Advanced Micro Devices.

Credit Suisse remains in the spotlight. The embattled Swiss bank said it will buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion) of debt, making a show of strength as it seeks to reassure investors after a tumultuous week.

One of Europe's largest banks, Credit Suisse has had to raise capital, halt share buybacks, cut its dividend and revamp management after losing more than $5 billion from the collapse of investment firm Archegos in March 2021, when it also had to suspend client funds linked to failed financier Greensill.

Key developments that should provide more direction to U.S. markets later on Friday:

- Credit Suisse seeks to reassure investors with $3 bln debt buyback

- Oil heads for weekly gain after OPEC+ cut

- Ratings reviews: Fitch: Austria, Greece

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Toby Chopra)

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:24aNigeria's 2023 budget deficit seen at 4.78%, to stop fuel subsidy
RE
06:23aEthiopia peace talks delayed for logistical reasons -diplomats
RE
06:20aEU says Shopify to improve platform to make online shopping safer
RE
06:20aEngland's heatwaves see highest ever excess deaths among elderly
RE
06:19aMarketmind: A 'bad news is good news' kind of day?
RE
06:13aNorth American Morning Briefing: Jobs Report Eyed -3-
DJ
06:13aNorth American Morning Briefing: Jobs Report Eyed -2-
DJ
06:13aNorth American Morning Briefing : Jobs Report Eyed for Signs of Slowdown
DJ
06:12aU.S. banks' Q3 profits set to shrink on economic risks, deal slump
RE
06:11a'Big shrimping family' in Florida left homeless by Hurricane Ian
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Samsung Elec Q3 profit likely fell 32% as demand slumps from downturn
2South Korea's won steadies as Yoon promises to help stabilise markets
3Bank of Korea to go for second big hike on Wednesday: Reuters Poll
4NORWAY'S EQUINOR DEPLOYS SPECIALIST VESSEL TO INSPECT SUBSEA GAS…
5CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance from the Central ..

HOT NEWS