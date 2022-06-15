Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Marketmind: A half or three quarters?

06/15/2022 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pasta is seen in a supermarket as rising inflation affects consumer prices in Los Angeles

A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao

The bond selloff triggered by last week's May consumer inflation print got fresh legs on Tuesday when U.S. factory gate inflation or PPI was revealed to have increased by 10.8% last month; higher gasoline prices comprised 40% of the rise in goods costs.

Given that producer prices usually front-run CPI by a few months, the notion that inflation may have peaked is out of the window, alongside hopes the Federal Reserve could pause its rate hike campaign in September.

Instead, markets are braced for a 75 basis-point move later on Wednesday, with the possibility of more such moves at several upcoming of the coming meetings.

That kind of hike is by no means a done deal. The Fed which has signalled a half-point move, would find its credibility dented.

What's more U.S. financial conditions, per an index compiled by Goldman Sachs, have tightened 100 basis points in June, the most since the pandemic-time months. Effectively, that could be already doing the Fed's work for it.

While markets settle in to wait, there are other things to chew over. The blowout in bond yields, especially in euro zone weak link Italy, seems to have fuelled panic at the European Central Bank which will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday

Reuters explored some of the options open to the ECB in this article. But the very news of the meeting has lifted markets, with Italian two-year yields -- and their premium over the German equivalent -- already down 20 basis points. And the euro has jumped 0.5%

U.S. Treasury yields too are off their highs.

On stock markets, European bourses are opening firmer and U.S. equity futures are up. Asian shares mostly took their cue from Wall Street's weak close, with the exception of China where shares jumped 2.5%, thanks to retail sales figures that were slightly better than forecast.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

-Bank of Iceland meets

-NATO Defence ministers meet

-ECB speakers: Christine Lagarde, Joachim Nagel, Klaas Knot, Pablo Hernandez de Cos of Spain

-U.S retail sales/inventories/housing

-U.S. Fed rate announcement

-Central bank meetings in Brazil and Mexico

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28aIndia's May trade deficit widens to $24.29 billion - trade ministry
RE
03:26aJapan govt bond futures collapse, yields test band despite BOJ heavy hand
RE
03:25aWhat's behind Libya's oil blockade
RE
03:20aEUROPE : European stocks rally as ECB holds surprise meeting
RE
03:18aDrivers shrug off soaring fuel prices, for now
RE
03:16aMARKETMIND : A half or three quarters?
RE
03:13aSwiss cut economic growth forecasts, citing war and inflation
RE
03:12aFTSE 100 Seen Higher With Fed Rate Decision In Focus
DJ
03:04aUAE to suspend exports of Indian wheat for four months - state news agency
RE
03:04aEuropean smartphone market to get worse before it gets better -…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Premier Inn owner Whitbread flags higher costs, posts higher total sale..
2Bp : to lead and operate one of the world's largest renewables and gree..
3Analysis-Golden age of buses? Buyers hop on UK transport firms
4APPLE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
5AIRBUS : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS