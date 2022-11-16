Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Marketmind: A missile and a manifesto

11/16/2022 | 01:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

U.S President Joe Biden said a missile that killed two people in Poland may not have been fired from Russia. That comment will be relief to a market rattled at the prospect of the war in Ukraine spilling over to neighbouring countries, but investor's nerves are frayed and they remain on guard.

A volatile round of trading overnight due to the explosion on Tuesday at a grain facility near the Ukrainian border has continued into Asian hours, with equities lower, the dollar on the front foot and gold prices hovering around a three-month peak.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump launched a bid to regain the presidency in 2024, a move that was widely expected and telegraphed. "Two years ago, we were a great nation and soon we will be a great nation again," he said in a speech that lasted little more than an hour. With the elections a couple of years away, markets didn't seem to care.

Britain is due on Wednesday to release inflation data for October that is expected to show consumer prices up 10.7% on a year earlier. The data will come just a day ahead of Finance minister Jeremy Hunt's autumn budget, which is expected to contain a raft of measures, including tax rises and spending cuts.

In the crypto world, the FTX saga rumbles on, with bankruptcy filings showing the collapsed exchange may have more than 1 million creditors. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that lender BlockFi was planning layoffs and a possible bankruptcy filing.

Key developments that could influence markets on Wednesday:

Economic events: CPI data from Britain and Italy

Speakers: ECB board member Frank Elderson, Edouard Fernandez-Bollo, BoE governor Andrew Bailey to be questioned by parliaments' Treasury committee

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.07% 0.56916 Delayed Quote.6.18%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.24% 0.65169 Delayed Quote.1.53%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.17% 1.14477 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.18741 Delayed Quote.-13.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.05% 0.634321 Delayed Quote.9.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.14% 0.726259 Delayed Quote.4.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.02% 0.75307 Delayed Quote.-5.12%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.17% 0.87334 Delayed Quote.4.51%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.03723 Delayed Quote.-9.24%
GOLD -0.46% 1772.44 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.39% 0.010357 Delayed Quote.5.89%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.51% 0.01185 Delayed Quote.1.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.37% 0.012291 Delayed Quote.-8.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.12% 0.61588 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.09% 0.842176 Delayed Quote.15.14%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.09% 0.964106 Delayed Quote.10.18%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.31% 60.5 Delayed Quote.-19.43%
Latest news "Economy"
01:32aUK bond dealers see jump in gilt issuance for 2023/24- Reuters poll
RE
01:29aBiden, Sunak discuss Ukraine, China, N.Ireland - White House
RE
01:26aG20 to calibrate pace of interest rate hikes, avoid spillovers - statement
RE
01:25aEarthquake of magnitude 6 strikes southwest of Indonesia's Sumatra - EMSC
RE
01:25aRussian President Putin Open to Extending Ukraine Grain Deal, Turkey Says
DJ
01:23aS.Korea, Saudi Arabia aim to set up meeting of leaders -Newsis
RE
01:14aMarketmind: A missile and a manifesto
RE
01:14aAustralian shares fall for third straight session as financials drag
RE
01:10aJapan's super-long yields fall amid geopolitical concerns
RE
01:08aSpecial Report-FTX's Bankman-Fried begged for a rescue even as he revealed huge holes in firm's books
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siemens Energy won't pay dividend as Siemens Gamesa challenges weigh
2Rock Tech Lithium completes Pre-Feasibility Study for its Georgia Lake ..
3Siemens Energy : Q4 FY2022 Earnings Release and Financial Results
4Arianespace to ramp up to full Ariane 6 rocket launch rate in 2026 - CE..
5Burning Rock Biotech : Q3 2022 Presentation Slides

HOT NEWS