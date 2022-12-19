Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Marketmind: BOJ draws 2022 curtain on G7 policy

12/19/2022 | 04:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

The Bank of Japan delivers the last G7 central bank policy decision of the year on Tuesday, and those hoping that a traditional dose of BOJ dovishness will ease the selling pressure currently slamming world markets may be disappointed.

To be sure, the BOJ will almost certainly keep its key interest rate at an ultra-loose -0.10% and maintain its 'yield curve control' policy, but the winds of change are starting to blow.

Inflation has exceeded the BOJ's 2% target for seven straight months as of October, and November's data later this week is expected to show annual core CPI inflation rising to a new 41-year high of 3.7%.

More significantly, the end of Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's 10-year tenure is drawing into view. He will step aside at the end of March, and many analysts see this as the perfect time for the BOJ to charter a new course.

Sources told Reuters that the government will consider revising a joint statement it signed with the BOJ a decade ago committing the central bank to hitting a 2% inflation target as soon as possible. This would happen once Kuroda's replacement is in situ.

Graphic: Japanese bond yields & yen -

Japanese stocks fell 1% on Monday to a six-week low, Japanese government bonds remained under pressure - pushing the 10-year yield above the BOJ's 0.25% 'YCC' target - and the yen held its ground against a buoyant dollar.

A hawkish turn from the BOJ would put a year-end rebound even further out of reach for world stocks. With the Fed and ECB turning the screws last week, the MSCI World index has declined four days in a row and the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index has fallen three straight days, its longest losing streak in two months.

China's central bank, meanwhile, is likely to keep benchmark lending rates unchanged for a fourth straight month on Tuesday, although expectations for monetary easing are rising.

In a poll of 27 market watchers, 17 - or 63% of all participants - predicted no change to either the one-year loan prime rate or the five-year rate.

Three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

- Japan policy decision

- China policy decision

- RBA meeting minutes

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Deepa Babington)

By Jamie McGeever


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.03% 0.63136 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.44% 91.728 Delayed Quote.9.39%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.16% 0.6699 Delayed Quote.-7.92%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.28% 1.14502 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.17% 166.32 Delayed Quote.6.56%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.11% 1.21459 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.06% 0.690703 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.55% 100.31 Delayed Quote.9.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.27% 0.732 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.48% 145.25 Delayed Quote.10.62%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.20% 1.06068 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.07% 0.011402 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.67% 1.657193 Delayed Quote.6.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012099 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
JAPAN 10Y CASH 1.21% 0.2551 Delayed Quote.253.39%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.92% 0.6784 Delayed Quote.-13.85%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) -0.42% 623.358 Real-time Quote.-21.02%
MSCI WORLD -1.17% 2606.01 Real-time Quote.-19.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.16% 87.128 Delayed Quote.10.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.11% 0.6363 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
PERFECT CORP. 2.34% 6.55 End-of-day quote.-33.50%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.20% 0.942791 Delayed Quote.7.42%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.27% 136.938 Delayed Quote.18.78%
Latest news "Economy"
04:59pCVS, Walgreens limit purchase of children's pain medicines
RE
04:57pHealth Care Slips, But Outpaces Market as Madrigal Rallies -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:55pIndustrials Down on Recession Fears -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:55pMaterials Down on Economic Worries -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:54pEnergy Flat as Oil Rises, Natural Gas Falls -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:49pWall St posts fourth straight drop, Treasury yields rise as recession fears weigh
RE
04:46pMarketmind: BOJ draws 2022 curtain on G7 policy
RE
04:36pBillions needed to deliver COP15 nature deal but funds to biodiversity miniscule
RE
04:33pToronto market hits 8-week low in broad-based selloff
RE
04:32pPutin orders border strengthening, greater control of society by special services
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto..
2Australia's sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1..
3Analyst recommendations: M&S, MGM, Moderna, Warner Music...
4Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief
5Analysis-Investors eye a new market in Central Europe: homes for rent

HOT NEWS