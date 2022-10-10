Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Marketmind: Dollar feeds on stress

10/10/2022 | 06:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows U.S. dollar banknotes

A stressful start to a packed week for world markets saw the U.S. dollar feed off a sour brew of geopolitical, economic policy, international trade and corporate tensions.

Even though U.S. bond markets are partly closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday, implied Wall St volatility gauges climbed again ahead of Thursday's critical U.S. consumer price inflation reading for September and the start of the third-quarter earnings season.

The VIX 'fear index' jumped almost 3 points to more than 33 early on Monday - its highest for the month and at a level that would mark its highest close since June if sustained later in the day. And as a fourth 75 basis-point Fed rate hike is now fully priced yet again, the dollar's DXY index climbed again - and traders started to eye year-end trading stress too.

With the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington as a backdrop, the week kicked off with further tremors from Russia's faltering invasion of Ukraine and mounting trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

With last week's warning from Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology ringing in the ears, the chip sector shivered into the new week.

Shares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group and Tencent as well as in chipmakers slumped on Monday, as investors were spooked by new U.S. export control measures aimed at slowing Beijing's technological and military advances.

The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductors made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment. The measures could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy on exporting technology to China since the 1990s.

Returning after a week of closures, the broad Shanghai stock index was down 1.6%, Hong Kong was down almost 3% and the offshore yuan weakened against the dollar.

Elsewhere, UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng headed to Washington for the IMF meeting - following criticism by the Fund of his controversial 'mini budget' - and the UK Treasury brought forward its spending review to Oct 31.

The pound, UK government bonds and British stock indices all weakened and the Bank of England moved to ease concerns about the expiry at the end of this week of its emergency programme to calm turmoil in the gilt market, including a doubling of the maximum size of its planned debt buy-back on Monday.

Key developments that should provide more direction to U.S. markets later on Monday:

* Columbus Day holiday - U.S. bond markets closed

* U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Chicago Fed chief Charles Evans speak. European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane speaks

* International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings get underway in Washington

(By Mike Dolan; Editing by Hugh Lawson mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com. Twitter: @reutersMikeD)

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -3.65% 81.24 Delayed Quote.-31.61%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.58% 0.57069 Delayed Quote.7.03%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.03% 4.515621 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.81% 0.63092 Delayed Quote.-12.29%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.64% 1.75169 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.18% 1.51774 Delayed Quote.-10.89%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.50% 7.913329 Delayed Quote.-8.20%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.12% 160.857 Delayed Quote.3.52%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) 0.18% 1.97761 Delayed Quote.0.04%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.20% 1.1029 Delayed Quote.-10.72%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.17% 1.10534 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.15% 0.658909 Delayed Quote.12.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.59% 5.207 Delayed Quote.3.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.07% 0.7281 Delayed Quote.-8.03%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.21% 0.87723 Delayed Quote.4.52%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.07% 6.9289 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.38% 0.96974 Delayed Quote.-14.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.76% 0.010971 Delayed Quote.9.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 1.04% 0.086809 Delayed Quote.0.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.60% 0.012148 Delayed Quote.-10.08%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. -3.13% 52.91 Delayed Quote.-43.20%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.32% 0.55889 Delayed Quote.-18.02%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.51% 263.8 Delayed Quote.-40.76%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.29% 7.1509 Delayed Quote.12.17%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.15% 0.904863 Delayed Quote.22.01%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.44% 7.1462 Delayed Quote.11.99%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.12% 62.1 Delayed Quote.-17.07%
Latest news "Economy"
06:54aFund manager Hy24 closes 2 bln euro clean hydrogen infrastructure fund
RE
06:54aChad's creditors close to agreement on debt relief - source
RE
06:54aRupee recovers from record low on RBI support
RE
06:51aSwiss National Bank cuts overnight deposits by 30 billion francs
RE
06:50aEgypt's inflation rises to four-year high in September
RE
06:49aUN aid chief 'reasonably confident' on extension of Ukraine deal
RE
06:48aWinners of 2022 Nobel prizes
RE
06:44aGermany to deliver air defence system to Ukraine within days -defence ministry
RE
06:44aFactbox-How Germany's gas price brake is helping reeling industry
RE
06:39aEU watchdog trying to understand UK bond market moves
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon.com to invest over 1 billion euros in European electric van, tru..
2BMW Group sales drop slightly in Q3
3Strikes at French oil refineries and storage sites to continue - TotalE..
4National Grid Sees Fiscal Year 2023 Underlying EPS More Weighted Toward..
5Eiffage S A : wins in consortium the contract to modernise the Europa T..

HOT NEWS