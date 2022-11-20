Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Marketmind: Don't doubt the dollar

11/20/2022 | 04:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tokyo Stock Exchange temporarily suspended all trading due to system problems

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

Reports of the dollar's decline may have been greatly exaggerated, and if that turns out to be the case, it's bad news for Asia.

World stocks have rebounded strongly, bond yields and the dollar have fallen, and financial conditions eased significantly over the last month as investors bet that the Fed is preparing the ground for the much-vaunted 'pivot'.

The MSCI World Index is up 15% from its Oct. 13 low, while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index is up 15% in the last four weeks and on course for its best month since May, 2009.

The big banks are starting to publish their 2023 outlooks, and FX analysts at HSBC and Morgan Stanley are among those who reckon that the dollar is peaking and will weaken next year.

But recent rhetoric from Fed officials has been flat out hawkish - even from former 'doves' like San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly - and it would not be a surprise if the dollar were to resume its 2022 rally into the year end.

This deepens the problems that Asian markets and policymakers have been facing all year - historically low exchange rates, FX market intervention, rising inflationary pressures, and raising domestic interest rates into weak growth.

If the Fed is not as close to ending its hiking cycle as previously thought, most Asian central banks won't be either. Asia's powerhouses Japan and China are loosening policy, of course, and their currencies and FX reserves are taking a hit.

This is the broad context in which the Bank of Korea meets later this week. All but one of the 25 forecasts in a Reuters poll is for a 25 basis points hike to 3.25%.

BOK policymakers and others in the region will take comfort from the fall in global oil and commodities prices. But if Fed hawks and dollar bulls set the market tone, they may have to tighten more than they had envisaged.

Emerging market FX rates

Three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Monday:

- Fed's Daly speaks

- U.S. Treasury auctions 2-year, 5-year notes

- Germany PPI inflation (October)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Diane Craft)

By Jamie McGeever


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.18% 0.6659 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
BRENT OIL -2.40% 87.82 Delayed Quote.18.90%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.09% 1.1894 Delayed Quote.-12.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.12% 0.7471 Delayed Quote.-5.12%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.03196 Delayed Quote.-8.89%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.012252 Delayed Quote.-8.64%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.28% 89.2 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) -0.21% 601.789 Real-time Quote.-22.76%
MSCI WORLD 0.63% 2658.9 Real-time Quote.-17.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.03% 0.6152 Delayed Quote.-10.39%
WTI -2.38% 80.137 Delayed Quote.13.10%
Latest news "Economy"
04:33pMarketmind: Don't doubt the dollar
RE
04:20pNorth Korea's foreign minister says U.N. secretary general not impartial
RE
03:47pArizona attorney general wants report on voting machine problems
RE
02:51pColorado clubgoers stop shooter who killed five -police
RE
02:45pKey takeaways from the COP27 climate summit in Egypt
RE
02:26pWestern New York state slammed with 6 feet of snow
RE
02:10pExplainer-Who will pay for climate 'loss and damage'?
RE
01:58pFather and son missing as floods hit northern Albania
RE
01:37pJuventus FC Gives Statement With Regard To Issues Indicated By Consob On Correctness Of Accounting Of Financial Statements At 30 June 2021
RE
01:25pKazakh president Tokayev wins 82.45% of votes in snap election - exit poll
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says open to meeting with U.S. defence secretary
2World's longest-ruling leader holds vote to extend rule of tiny African..
3France's Macron accuses Russia of 'predatory' influence in Africa
4Cellnex says inflation has shut down European phone masts market - FT
5World's longest-standing president seeks to extend 43-year rule

HOT NEWS