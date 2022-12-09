Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Marketmind: Factory gates

12/09/2022 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shenzhen's main factory recruitment hub in Longhua district

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan.

Wherever you think inflation is coming from, it's not China - not yet at least.

With markets eagerly awaiting U.S. producer price readings on Friday, China said its factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in a row last month - the latest in stream of numbers revealing the impact of the government's draconian COVID curbs, now being gradually lifted.

China's producer prices fell 1.3% over the past year and consumer price inflation fell to just 1.6% in November - its slowest pace in eight months.

While that may already be in the rear view mirror for investors betting furiously on China's economy reopening next year, it's another episode in the "peak inflation" narrative that's taking hold around the world.

With the critical U.S. consumer price inflation due on Tuesday, just before the Federal Reserve delivers its final interest rate rise of the year the following day, today's readout is expected to show annual U.S. producer price inflation dropping to 7.2% from 8.0% in October. That would be some 4.5 percentage points below the year's peak in March.

At least the numbers are expected to be reliable. Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday it was cancelling next week's producer price report after discovering further potential problems with the calculation of the series dogged by errors in diesel and food prices.

The disinflation theme more generally has been encouraged by the plunge in Brent crude oil prices this week to their lowest of the year below $76 per barrel, although a major leak lifted U.S. prices marginally on Friday.

Canada's TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, making it one of the largest crude spills in the United States in nearly a decade.

Hopes for a China economic reboot, however, lifted London copper prices, which rose for a fourth consecutive session on Friday to hit their highest in more than five months.

U.S. stock futures were marginally higher ahead of Wall Street's open after the S&P500 broke a 5-day losing streak on Thursday. U.S. Treasury yields were steady after rebounding from 3-month lows yesterday. The dollar was a touch lower.

Elsewhere, Britain's finance ministry on Friday set out plans to overhaul the financial sector, including a review of rules to make bankers accountable for their decisions and easing capital requirements for smaller lenders.

Credit Suisse stock rose another 3% after it hailed on Thursday a "milestone" in its turnaround plan after raising 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.39 billion) as part of a 4 billion franc fund raising. Shareholders exercised 98.4% of their subscription rights, giving a boost to managers tasked with getting the Swiss bank back on track after the biggest crisis in its 166-year history.

Key developments that may provide direction to U.S. markets later on Friday:

* U.S. Nov producer prices, University of Michigan's Dec consumer sentiment

* U.S. Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States

* U.S. corporate earnings: Oracle Graphic: China's negative PPI, slowing CPI growth in Nov, https://www.reuters.com/graphics/CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION/xmvjkkgmqpr/chart.png Graphic: Jobless claims, https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-STOCKS/klpyggemlpg/joblessclaims2.png Graphic: Heading the wrong direction? https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-FED/znvnbbdqyvl/chart.png

(By Mike Dolan, editing by Jane Merriman mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com. Twitter: @reutersMikeD)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.05% 0.67715 Delayed Quote.-7.37%
BRENT OIL -0.07% 76.63 Delayed Quote.2.29%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.22% 1.22635 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.15% 0.7342 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
CHAINLINK (LINK/USD) 1.73% 7 End-of-day quote.-66.27%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.05616 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012156 Delayed Quote.-9.45%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.20% 0.63885 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.39% 652.239 Real-time Quote.-0.57%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.07% 394.7275 Real-time Quote.-0.68%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION -0.10% 57.99 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
WTI -0.02% 72.219 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
Latest news "Economy"
06:18aEuro zone banks to repay another 447 billion euros of ECB loans early
RE
06:16aRussian deputy foreign minister ryabkov: united states seeks to…
RE
06:14aArid wheat fields and dead cows: a snapshot of Argentina's worst drought in decades
RE
06:13a"Small joyless flows" as investors sell stocks and cash - Bofa
RE
06:13aRussian and U.S. representatives to meet in Istanbul on Friday - TASS cites source
RE
06:08aChina regulators, state banks split staff as fears mount about new COVID outbreaks-sources
RE
06:07aNorth American Morning Briefing: Mood Cautious as -2-
DJ
06:07aNorth American Morning Briefing: Mood Cautious as Traders Await Inflation Update
DJ
06:06aUkrainian security service accuses Orthodox cleric of supporting Russia
RE
06:05aMarketmind: Factory gates
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Barcelona-Marseille hydrogen pipeline to cost around 2 bln euros -sourc..
2UBS AG : Downgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse
3Anglo American Sees 2022 Production Down 3%
4Salmon Evolution ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
5CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS