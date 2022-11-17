Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Marketmind: Good is bad? Depends on who or what you are

11/17/2022 | 01:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. dollar banknote and 3D-printed percentage boxes

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole.

Good is bad again - or vice versa - as markets worry upbeat U.S. retail sales will lead to higher interest rates for longer.

Some of the better-than-expected performance was likely due to rising prices, but Walmart's success suggests discounting was driving volumes and might be disinflationary.

Anyway, sales ex autos and gas were up a solid 0.9% and the control group for GDP up 0.7%. That pushed the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow to 4.4%, implying the economy is speeding up not slowing down. What's bad for Wall Street might be good for everyone else.

The bullish flattening in Treasuries was striking, with the long end rallying hard and the curve bending backwards so far that 10-year yields are 10-basis points below the effective Fed funds rate.

When it's cheaper to borrow for a decade than overnight, it suggests the bond market is wagering the Fed will have to hike rates so high that recession is all but inevitable.

You'd think in the 21st century, practitioners of the dismal science would have found some way to control inflation other than putting people out of work. What's good for bonds will be bad for everyone else.

Which brings us to the U.K. Chancellor's Autumn Statement, where tax hikes and spending cuts are on the menu, along with a surcharge of 11.1% for inflation.

Austerity is apparently needed to reassure investors of the government's fiscal credibility, though only because they were so alarmed by Downing Street's last effort at a mini-budget. So what's good for markets has to be bad for everyone else.

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

Host of central bankers speakers, including at least five from the Fed and others from the ECB, BoE and SNB.

More retail news with results from Alibaba, Macy's, Kohl's and Gap.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Tom Hogue)

By Wayne Cole


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -1.44% 78.16 Delayed Quote.-33.24%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.18% 0.56442 Delayed Quote.6.25%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.20% 0.64714 Delayed Quote.2.33%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.36% 0.63516 Delayed Quote.-3.58%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.33% 0.6719 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.01% 1.14632 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.00% 1.12473 Delayed Quote.-9.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.12% 1.18984 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.02% 0.629592 Delayed Quote.8.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.01% 0.721657 Delayed Quote.4.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.02% 0.70802 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.13% 0.74885 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.49% 0.132575 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.02% 13.191 Delayed Quote.-5.93%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.01% 0.8722 Delayed Quote.3.75%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) -0.02% 0.98118 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 1.03797 Delayed Quote.-8.90%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.07% 12.078 Delayed Quote.3.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.11% 0.010306 Delayed Quote.4.77%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.13% 0.011811 Delayed Quote.1.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.11% 0.011588 Delayed Quote.-5.35%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.01226 Delayed Quote.-8.14%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.12% 0.6781 Delayed Quote.-14.50%
KOHL'S CORPORATION -7.08% 29.8 Delayed Quote.-39.66%
MACY'S, INC. -8.07% 19.71 Delayed Quote.-24.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -0.11% 0.58013 Delayed Quote.-6.87%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.28% 0.61365 Delayed Quote.-9.83%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 0.71% 0.01562 Delayed Quote.28.02%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) -0.09% 0.6888 Delayed Quote.1.76%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.14% 0.089988 Delayed Quote.-10.58%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.14% 0.84052 Delayed Quote.13.84%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.12% 0.963419 Delayed Quote.9.78%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.10% 0.94532 Delayed Quote.3.37%
Latest news "Economy"
01:12aExclusive-Evergrande eyes onshore assets as sweetener for offshore debt restructuring -sources
RE
01:10aBankman-Fried says filing for FTX bankruptcy was a mistake - Vox
RE
01:08aThyssenkrupp proposes first dividend in four years
RE
01:08aChip stocks hammered in Asia, dollar firms on hawkish Fed
RE
01:06aSiemens posts better than expected Q4 industrial profit
RE
01:05aMarketmind: Good is bad? Depends on who or what you are
RE
01:02aChina's yuan weakens as new COVID cases spur worries over lockdowns
RE
01:02aAs recession looms, British business sends out lending SOS
RE
01:00aFrance's muted nuclear recovery can cool Europe's LNG demand: Maguire
RE
01:00aUAE's Aliph Capital buys The Pet Shop under first fund
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financi..
2Wall St. ends down after gloomy Target outlook
3China stocks fall as COVID flare-ups dent sentiment
4Thyssenkrupp : Press release fiscal Year 2021/2022
5Siemens posts better than expected Q4 industrial profit

HOT NEWS