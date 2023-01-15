Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Marketmind: If the yield cap fits..

01/15/2023 | 04:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past Bank of Japan's headquarters in Tokyo

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

Fourth-quarter GDP growth tops a list of key Chinese indicators, while interest rate decisions from Indonesia and Malaysia will be pored over by investors. But the biggest event this week will be the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

Trading volume across the region may be lighter than usual on Monday because U.S. markets are closed for Martin Luther King Day. The real market action will come later in the week.

While the BOJ is expected to leave its central 'yield curve control' targets at -0.10% for short-term rates and 0% for the 10-year bond yield, all eyes will be on whether policymakers make further adjustments to yield-curve control (YCC) bands following December's surprise tweak.

Graphic: Japan 10-year yield

The BOJ stunned markets last month by effectively raising the cap on the 10-year yield to 0.50% from 0.25% and investors have gunned for it since - it hit 0.55% last week, forcing the BOJ to ramp up its already massive quantities of bond purchases.

The BOJ may also raise its inflation forecasts on Wednesday, ahead of December inflation data on Friday.

The yen has been on a tear recently. The BOJ stunned markets again in October by intervening in FX market buying yen for the first time since 1998 - three bouts of intervention in total have helped push the yen to a seven-month high of 127.50 per dollar, a far cry from October's low of 151.00.

China's yuan also has been surging against the beleaguered dollar on soaring optimism surrounding the country's reopening now that Beijing has ditched its zero-COVID policy. The yuan hit 6.70 per dollar on Friday, its strongest since early July.

Chinese house price data will be released on Monday, before a barrage of releases the following day - Q4 GDP, and December retail sales, industrial production and fixed investment. All are expected to be weaker than the previous prints but investors are hoping this marks the economic nadir.

Later in the week, Bank Indonesia is expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points to 5.75%. Economists at Goldman Sachs reckon inflation probably peaked in September but remains too high for policymakers' liking, so they will hike twice more for a terminal rate of 6.25% by March.

Bank Negara Malaysia is expected to raise rates by a quarter point on Thursday, to 3.00%. Goldman predicts another two 25 bps increases for a peak rate of 3.50% by May, while Morgan Stanley's team reckons this will be the last hike of the cycle.

Elsewhere, there are no fewer than 11 speeches from Fed officials lined up this week, and a record number of world leaders, policy makers and top corporate chiefs will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Monday:

- China house prices (December)

- Indonesia trade (December)

- India wholesale price inflation (December)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Diane Craft)

By Jamie McGeever


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) -0.03% 4.671321 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.07% 89.272 Delayed Quote.0.73%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.05% 0.6969 Delayed Quote.2.26%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.09% 8.195327 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.17% 156.578 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.03% 1.2226 Delayed Quote.1.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.04% 5.0008 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.18% 95.598 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.7459 Delayed Quote.1.27%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.04% 7.2577 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.06% 138.596 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.08215 Delayed Quote.1.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.73% 0.082468 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.00% 1.573713 Delayed Quote.0.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012308 Delayed Quote.1.99%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.04% 0.7234 Delayed Quote.1.87%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.25% 91.66 Delayed Quote.6.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.06% 81.672 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.08% 0.63771 Delayed Quote.0.60%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.02% 6.70563 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.00% 6.7005 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.18% 128.073 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
Latest news "Economy"
05:53pEarthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Northern Sumatra, Indonesia- EMSC
RE
05:45pUK's M&S plans to open 20 new stores in Britain - The Times
RE
05:32pUK seeks stronger powers to stop disruptive protests
RE
04:52pMarketmind: If the yield cap fits..
RE
04:32pU.S. at 'critical juncture' -Biden at MLK's church
RE
03:48pPeru extends state of emergency in protest-hit cities
RE
03:08pGermany falls to bottom rung of investment ranking on energy costs, labour shortage
RE
02:30pMan arrested after uranium found at UK's Heathrow Airport
RE
02:29p$4 mln in cars, cash seized from Andrew Tate
RE
02:05pTens of thousands of Spanish health workers protest for better future
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1India, UAE close to deal on renewable electricity grid link: Indian min..
2Romanian authorities seize $4 million of assets in Andrew Tate case
3Dates suspended: Investor process on VW diesel affair remains tough
4Dubai property price rises seen slowing further in 2023 - Betterhomes
5Israel's Cognyte won tender to sell intercept spyware to Myanmar before..

HOT NEWS