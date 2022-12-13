Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Marketmind: It's Fed D-Day

12/13/2022 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington, DC

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

Over to you Jay.

Wall Street got the benign U.S. inflation report it was hoping for on Tuesday yet gave back most of its earlier substantial gains, reflecting an underlying nervousness about the U.S. interest rate outlook.

As luck would have it though, investors don't have long to wait for some clarity - Fed Chair Jerome Powell will take questions from reporters on Wednesday after the Fed delivers what is almost certain to be a 50 basis point rate hike.

This will mark a downshift from the Fed after four consecutive 75 bps increases, and if the trends apparent in November's inflation figures continue in the months ahead, it may not be long before the tightening cycle winds down completely.

U.S. rates futures market pricing certainly lurched in that direction on Tuesday, but perhaps positioning, profit-taking and options-related activity helped take the fizz out of the equity rally.

US implied interest rates - 'SOFR'

Still, Wall Street did close in the green, while bond yields, the dollar and key volatility indexes all slumped. If this doesn't lift Asian stocks on Wednesday, even for a short-lived boost at the open, not much will.

That said, unless and until Powell tells markets what they want to hear, investors might be wary of chasing a rally much higher with the year end and holiday season so close at hand.

The drama and volatility rocking the crypto world right now following FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest and potential charges against Binance may also raise fears of spillovers into traditional markets and push some investors to the sidelines.

Besides the obvious U.S.-led drivers for Asia on Wednesday, there are a few regional economic and policy setpieces that could give local markets some early impetus.

They include: South Korean unemployment, a speech by RBA governor Philip Lowe, Japan's Tankan surveys and industrial output, and Indian wholesale inflation figures.

Meanwhile, Chinese tech stocks could get a lift on Wednesday after Reuters exclusively reported that Beijing is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for China's semiconductor industry, sources said.

Three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

- U.S. Fed interest rate decision and press conference

- Japan Tankan surveys (Q4)

- RBA chief Philip Lowe speaks

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Jamie McGeever


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.49% 0.68513 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.81% 1.2365 Delayed Quote.-9.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.57% 0.73716 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.85% 1.06304 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.29% 0.01214 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.06% 0.6458 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.36% 6.96098 Delayed Quote.9.57%
Latest news "Economy"
05:47pAustralia to reform mobile wallet, cross-border payments
RE
05:46pU.S. to pay Pfizer nearly $2 bln for more Paxlovid courses in 2023
RE
05:46pPfizer says reached an agreement with the u.s. government fo…
RE
05:46pPfizer says u.s. government purchase supplements 20 mln trea…
RE
05:46pPfizer says additional 3.7 million paxlovid treatment course…
RE
05:46pPfizer says reached an agreement with the u.s. government…
RE
05:45pPfizer says additional 3.7 million paxlovid treatment courses ar…
RE
05:44pPfizer says u.s. government purchase supplements 20 mln treatmen…
RE
05:43pPfizer says reached an agreement with the u.s. government for th…
RE
05:43pBiden energy envoy Hochstein happy with Russian oil price cap so far
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise ahead of CPI report, Fed rate decision
2China stocks fall as COVID outbreak fears grow; HK up on easing curbs
3Sam Bankman-Fried's sudden turn from white knight to detainee
4Analyst recommendations: Amphenol, Domino's Pizza, Honeywell, NetApp, T..
5Hg sells transportation software firm Transporeon for EUR1.88 billion

HOT NEWS