Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Marketmind: Making waves

01/03/2023 | 12:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A trader works at Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook

The first trading day for most major markets in Asia was a choppy one, as investors grappled with the contradictory implications of China's opening up and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. European and U.S. futures struggled to make headway.

Surveys out over the weekend showed China's factory activity in December shrank at the sharpest pace in nearly three years as COVID infections swept through production lines. Tuesday Caxin figures also showed shrinking activity.

A dangerous few weeks now loom as restrictions fall away and infections spread ahead of the Lunar New Year, when an expected 5.5 million railway passenger journeys will reunite families and potentially carry COVID to most corners of the country.

About 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID, health data firm Airfinity said last week.

Still, as trading progressed on Tuesday morning, traders appeared to be weighing longer-run prospects for the world's second-largest economy after the worst of the COVID waves had passed.

The Chinese yuan rose to a four-month high and stocks in Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai shook off early losses.

The dollar fell, pushing gold to a six-month high, while the yen also jumped as 2023 shapes up as a year for policy shifts from the Bank of Japan. Tuesday's calendar is quiet, but Federal Reserve minutes and U.S. jobs data later in the week will set the early tone for New Year thinking on interest rates.

GRAPHIC: China economic surprises (

)

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday:

- U.S. manufacturing PMI (December)

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.83% 88.291 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.70% 156.648 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.2063 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.65% 95.767 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.73748 Delayed Quote.0.08%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.91% 138.364 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.19% 1.0655 Delayed Quote.0.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.79% 1.568652 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.012078 Delayed Quote.0.00%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.79% 0.7113 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.73% 82.129 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.00% 0.6324 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.50% 6.88719 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.71% 129.861 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
Latest news "Economy"
02:00aStocks to edge up in first session of 2023
AN
01:56aIndia's Oct-Dec sugar output rises 3.7% y/y- trade body
RE
01:51aGazprom to ship 42.2 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday
RE
01:49aAdani lifts payout for NDTV open offer to match payment to founders
RE
01:42aRail strikes: Warning of disruption as passengers return to work after new year
AN
01:40aNHS pressure 'intolerable and unsustainable', warn medics
AN
01:33aThree prominent opponents of Tunisian president say they are under investigation
RE
01:31aBodies of 28 men found shot dead in Burkina Faso - prosecutors
RE
01:27aBiden plans White House event marking Jan 6 attack
RE
01:27aYen scales seven-month high on BOJ policy shift hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares skid on China woes, yen hits 6-month high
2Oil slides after IMF says slowing global growth engines portend tougher..
3Exclusive-Tesla China boss Zhu promoted to global role - company postin..
4Chinese EV Stocks Rise After Strong December Deliveries
5Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

HOT NEWS